Blow for Max Verstappen as his Red Bull breaks down in second practice

An 11th hour plea from fans to abandon Champions League reforms is expected to be ignored after the big clubs finally gave Uefa the green light to launch sweeping changes from 2024, Telegraph Sport understands. The deal — branded an "indefensible" power grab — will be signed off by European football's governing body after a breakthrough in negotiations around increased voting powers for the clubs. Plans to increase Champions League matches from 125 to 225 will be ratified on Monday, despite Arsenal and Manchester United being accused by their own supporters groups of "profiteering" and "insatiable greed". Fans from 14 of the 28 clubs leading negotiations with Uefa had joined a protest accusing the biggest teams of attempting to "bleed us dry" by creating an extra 100 matches. However, it appears their pleas fell on deaf ears as the European Club Association (ECA) instead ironed out last minute concerns around media and sponsorship rights. Under the last offer from Uefa, 51 per cent ownership would remain with the governing body, with the rest controlled by the ECA. Two sources close to talks told Telegraph Sport final negotiations were still taking place around commercial arrangements, but reforms to the format of the competition can be signed off "while the conversation moves in the right direction". As a result, Uefa will on Monday proceed with increasing the number of clubs in the Champions League from 32 to 36 from 2024. The competition will also increase the number of matches in the group phase of the competition from six to 10 in a so-called Swiss system, with an overall increase of 100 matches. Controversially, three of the four extra places will go to clubs based on past performance in Europe, using Uefa rankings. Ten Champions League reforms we would actually like to see Prior to a meeting of the clubs on Friday, an open letter from fans groups was sent to ECA chairman Andrea Agnelli attacking the plans. "Such a blatant power grab would be indefensible at the best of times, but at the height of a global pandemic, it is nothing more than crisis profiteering — not to mention a stark contrast to the solidarity displayed by fans," the coalition of supporters groups say in their letter. Uefa distributes about £3 billion in prize money and television broadcasting deals to clubs participating in its European competitions, and president Aleksander Ceferin wanted his plan approved urgently to kill momentum behind a “Super League” breakaway promoted by some leading clubs such as Spain’s Real Madrid. Prior to Friday's meeting of the ECA, Agnelli described the new format, where each team would play at least four extra group stage matches compared to now, as "ideal". However, 17 fans' groups from 14 clubs said: "Your plans to restructure the Champions League by increasing the number of games, introducing qualification based on past achievements, and monopolising commercial rights present a serious threat to the entire game." As well as United and Arsenal fan groups, signatories included groups supporting Paris St-Germain, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Ajax and Bayern Munich, Anderlecht, Atlético Madrid, Benfica, Borussia Dortmund, Copenhagen, Fenerbahce, Young Boys and Lyon. The letter continues: "Instead of realising your supposed goal of 'building a successful, sustainable, and socially responsible football industry', you will only make the gap between the rich and the rest bigger, wreck domestic calendars, and expect fans to sacrifice yet more time and money. "All for the benefit of whom? A handful of already wealthy clubs, investment firms, and sovereign funds, none of which have the legitimacy to decide how football should be run. Even most ECA members stand to lose out from the proposed reforms. "Such a blatant power grab would be indefensible at the best of times, but at the height of a global pandemic, it is nothing more than crisis profiteering - not to mention a stark contrast to the solidarity displayed by fans." Plans to change the Champions League from 2024 represent the biggest transformation of the European game in decades. Ed Woodward, executive vice-chair at England’s Manchester United, and Ivan Gazidis, chief executive of Italy’s AC Milan, reportedly raised objections last month to the commercial arrangements. Champions League reforms explained By Ben Rumsby What is the proposed new format? In basic terms, it is a massive expansion of European football’s elite club competition from 32 teams to 36, and 125 matches to 225, from 2024/25. More fundamentally, it would see a complete revamp of the group stage. Instead of eight groups of four teams where sides play the three others in their group home and away, it would consist of one single group in which each team will play five home matches and five away matches against 10 different opponents. Each team would be seeded and play opponents of varying strength. This is known as the ‘Swiss system’, a format pioneered by chess and since adopted by other sports. The sides who finish in the top eight will qualify automatically for the knockout stage, while those finishing between ninth and 24th will enter a play-off to determine the remaining eight last-16 spots. The knockout stage will remain unchanged but the new format nevertheless will represent the biggest shake-up of the competition since it became the Champions League three decades earlier. Why would it change? Money. The 100 extra matches alone would allow Uefa and clubs to command more in television and sponsorship income. The ‘Swiss system’, which guarantees each participating team 10 matches instead of six, has been adopted for the same reason in the hope it will be more attractive than a group stage increasingly viewed as stale and predictable. It is also designed to stave off the perceived threat of a European Super League, something highlighted by two of the additional four spots going to teams based on historical performances. Who would get the four extra places? One would go to the league rated the fifth-strongest in Europe, which is currently France, which would join England, Germany, Spain and Italy with four guaranteed spots. Another will go to the highest-ranked domestic champion from one of the smaller leagues. But, in the most controversial format change of all, the remaining two would go to the clubs with the highest Uefa coefficient (historic ranking) who qualified for one of its other club competitions. That would mean the likes of Liverpool could finish as low as seventh in the Premier League and still be parachuted into the Champions League. How will the planned changes affect the calendar? The expanded competition would require another four match-weeks on top of the 15 already carved out. That will be almost impossible to fit into the existing English football calendar, meaning something will have to give. There is no chance of the size of the Premier League being cut, meaning the impact will be felt by either or both of the FA Cup and – more likely – EFL Cup. The future of the latter competition is very much under threat, with England now the only country with two domestic cups. Who would be the winners and losers? The winners are the big clubs, the richest of which are likely to get even richer. The losers will almost certainly be smaller teams and especially those who do not qualify for the Champions League. The additional 100 games risks cannibalising domestic revenues from the Premier League right down to League Two and Uefa will now be under major pressure to ensure any shortfall is filled by making solidarity payments. Whether the new format entrenches the on-field dominance of the big clubs remains to be seen but history suggests it will. How has it been received? The ‘Swiss system’ as a concept has been met by almost no opposition. But that is where the consensus ends. Complaints range from the new format’s back-door access for big clubs to the sheer number of additional matches. The European Leagues held a meeting of more than 300 clubs this month at which EFL chairman Rick Parry warned that if the EFL Cup was sacrificed, it would deduct a third of his organisation’s income and threaten the existence of lower-division clubs. Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish added: "This would have a devastating effect on domestic competitions in England. The League Cup is the largest financial contributor to the Football League and this will either be the end of that cup in its entirety or reduce it to a youth competition."