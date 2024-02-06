Liverpool fan's voice graphic

Jordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop

Liverpool were outplayed in the Premier League for the first time all season.

Arsenal were the better team. They deserved to win, even if the defining moment was slightly lucky; when Virgil van Dijk and Alisson failed to deal with a simple long-ball.

The Reds lacked pace, badly. It was the first time all campaign that both of Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah haven't started and the lack of threat in behind was notable.

Arsenal were not stretched and it made the pitch small. All of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo came short for the ball and it just didn't work.

Ryan Gravenberch was a replacement for Dom Szoboszlai and didn't provide the same physicality. He's not as fast or strong and it contributed to Jurgen Klopp's side being outfought in the midfield.

Liverpool also missed Conor Bradley. The Northern Irishman has been exceptional since entering the side and we would have benefited from his speed down the flank, which would have enabled Trent Alexander-Arnold to play in midfield.

It's a blow, but Liverpool will recover. The next three Premier League games are against Burnley, Brentford and Luton, all very winnable.

It's may be the fixture against Manchester City in March that will determine where the title ends up, however.