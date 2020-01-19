Blount scores 29 as NC Central beats Bethune-Cookman

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Jibri Blount had 29 points and 10 rebounds as North Carolina Central routed Bethune-Cookman 86-59 on Saturday.

Blount shot 10 for 13 from the field and converted 9 of 10 free throws.

C.J. Keyser had 18 points for North Carolina Central (7-11, 3-1 Mid-Eastern Conference). Deven Palmer added 12 points and six rebounds. Jordan Perkins had nine points and six assists.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Isaiah Bailey scored 23 points for the Wildcats (9-10, 3-2). Cletrell Pope added 10 points and eight rebounds.

North Carolina Central takes on Florida A&M on the road on Monday. Bethune-Cookman plays at North Carolina A&T on Jan. 25.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com