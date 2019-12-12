Blount lifts NC Central over Christendom College 109-28

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Jibri Blount matched his career high with a season-high 31 points plus 12 rebounds as North Carolina Central easily defeated Christendom College 109-28 on Wednesday night.

Kobby Ayetey had 15 points for NC Central (3-8), which broke its four-game losing streak. Mike Melvin added 14 points and six assists. Deven Palmer had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles.

NC Central posted a season-high 24 assists. Meanwhile, the Crusaders' 28 points on 23.9 percent shooting represented the worst marks by a NC Central opponent this season. Additionally, the Eagles hit season highs in forced turnovers (47) and steals (26).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

NC Central had season highs in total points and first-half points (65).

Joe Dotson had 14 points for the Crusaders. He also had 15 turnovers.

NC Central plays at Coastal Carolina on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com