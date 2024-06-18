Blouin selected to represent Coventry softball for All-Conference, All-State teams

COVENTRY — Sophomore Brooke Blouin was selected to represent the Coventry Patriots softball team for All-Conference and the All-State for the first time.

After playing third base last year, Blouin switched to the catcher position since it was a need for the team. She helped contribute to leading Coventry to its second state title, where she improved in almost every offensive category.

Blouin said it felt incredible to be recognized for this honor after the amount of work she put in throughout the offseason.

“It feels incredible,” Blouin said. “It’s definitely a great feeling when you get recognized for all your hard work and when you start seeing results in games.”

In her freshman year, Blouin had 78 total at-bats, in which she batted .359 with one home run and 18 RBIs. She also had 28 hits, 20 of which were singles. Six of her hits were doubles, one was a triple, and the other was a home run. Her on-base percentage was .407, with six walks and 18 strikeouts.

As a sophomore, Blouin improved in almost every category. She had 83 at-bats, a .446 batting average, eight home runs, and 38 RBIs.

She had 37 hits, 19 of which were singles, nine were doubles, one was a triple, and eight were home runs. She also had an on-base percentage of .478, .867 slugging, 17 runs, four walks, and 13 strikeouts.

With her hitting improving in almost every category, Blouin said her hitting allowed her to be recognized for All-Conference and All-State.

Although she said she wasn’t a bad hitter her freshman year, Blouin said getting stronger allowed her to take her game to another level. She added experience also helped her since she saw the ball well throughout the entire season.

“I recognized the pitch selection, and I was very disciplined about what I was looking for, especially as the season went on and I started picking up patterns of what pitches I was hitting very good on and what pitches I should lay off,” Blouin said. “I didn’t expect going into the season to do better than my freshmen year, but I think the offseason work really put me in a great spot for my high school season.”

Last year, Blouin said she pulled the ball to left field a lot. However, she said her power increased this year since she was able to hit some home runs to the opposite field.

Even though Blouin played third base last year, the transition for her to catcher didn’t impact her at the plate. She said the transition at first was challenging since the only year she caught was in eighth grade.

While it was initially challenging for Blouin, she said the winter leagues allowed her to become more comfortable behind the plate. She said it allowed her to ease into the role before the season since she could learn the pitcher's strengths and weaknesses.

Experience also helped Blouin. She said that calling her pitchers at a young age helped her tremendously since she didn’t have to learn anything new, especially framing, which was a refresher.

As a result, Blouin said she wasn’t afraid to call the wrong pitches since pitcher Elizabeth Mitchell would give her instant feedback on whether it was a great call. She said this led her to be effective behind the plate since she had great chemistry with Mitchell.

“Having a great relationship is what sets you apart because if you know what your pitcher likes to throw, you will know how to read her,” Blouin said.

Coventry head coach Jeff LaHouse said Blouin’s mindset allowed her to be recognized as an All-Conference and All-State hitter. He added that her confidence at the plate allowed her to become an elite hitter, expecting to drive every pitch deep if the pitcher misses their spot.

Not only did Blouin become an elite hitter, but LaHouse said she was an elite catcher this year despite only catching in eighth grade.

“Catching is a very tough spot, and Brooke is an elite catcher,” LaHouse said. “I don’t think there’s anybody better than her. She has a very strong presence out there because you’re not going to run on her. She’s got a strong arm. I think she allowed only five steals this year, and that’s from it getting fumbled between her legs or it not being cleanly caught. She too good back there, which is why nobody tries her.”

Next year, Blouin is looking forward to making progress as a catcher.

“I look forward to seeing more progress as a catcher because I had years off and I think I had a very successful season, so I look forward to improving even more with catching,” Blouin said.