Blossoms taken down in Fillmore Central

Sep. 11—The Blooming Prairie football team fell in an early hole that it couldn't dig out of as it lost to Fillmore Central 41-18 on the road Saturday.

BP (1-1 overall) trailed 20-0 after one quarter of play.

BP STATS

Passing: Brady Kittelson, 10-for-27, 84, 2 TDs, 2 INT

Receiving: Dylan Anderson, 2-for-38; Cale Braaten, 2-for-23; Alex Lea, 5-for-13; Carter Bishop, 2-for-10

Rushing: Brady Kittelson, 18-for-161, 1 TD; Cole Wangen, 17-for-85; Gage Mullenbach, 4-for-19; Cannon Wacek, 1-for-3