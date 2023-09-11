Advertisement

Blossoms taken down in Fillmore Central

Austin Daily Herald, Minn.
·1 min read

Sep. 11—The Blooming Prairie football team fell in an early hole that it couldn't dig out of as it lost to Fillmore Central 41-18 on the road Saturday.

BP (1-1 overall) trailed 20-0 after one quarter of play.

BP STATS

Passing: Brady Kittelson, 10-for-27, 84, 2 TDs, 2 INT

Receiving: Dylan Anderson, 2-for-38; Cale Braaten, 2-for-23; Alex Lea, 5-for-13; Carter Bishop, 2-for-10

Rushing: Brady Kittelson, 18-for-161, 1 TD; Cole Wangen, 17-for-85; Gage Mullenbach, 4-for-19; Cannon Wacek, 1-for-3