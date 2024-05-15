Blossoms get past Hayfield baseball team

May 14—The Blooming Prairie baseball team beat Hayfield (13-6 overall) 4-1 in BP Tuesday.

Alex Lea scattered nine hits to score the mound win for BP (9-7 overall).

BP pitching: Alex Lea (W) 7 IP, 9 H, 1 ER, 2 K

BP hitting: Carsten Ingvalson, 1-for-4, R; Brady Kittelson, 2-for-3, R; Lea, 1-for-2, RBI, R, BB; Cale Braaten, 0-for-2, RBI; Carter Bishop, 1-for-3

Hayfield pitching: Kael Steele (L) 6 IP, 5 H, 5 BB, 4 R, 1 ER, 5 K

Hayfield hitting: Aidan Nelson, 1-for-4; Hunter Simonson, 1-for-4, R; Eric Bermea, 1-for-4, RBI; Isaac Nelson, 2-for-3; Nic Larson, 2-for-3; Jack Thoe, 2-for-3

