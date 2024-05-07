Blossoms hold off late Goodhue rally

May 6—The Blooming Prairie softball team held off a late Goodhue rally to win 5-4 in BP Monday.

The Wildcats (4-10 overall) scored three unearned runs in the top of the third inning, but BP was able to prevail.

Macy Lembke struck out eight to get the win for the Awesome Blossoms and Shawntee Snyder knocked in a pair of runs.

BP pitching: Macy Lembke (W) 7 IP, 5 H, 4 BB, 4 R, 1 ER, 8 K

BP hitting: Lembke, 3-for-4, double, 3 R; Rachel Winzenburg, 0-for-3, BB; Shawntee Sndyer, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, R; Layla Lembke, 1-for-3, double, RBI; Catelyn Bartlett, 1-for-3; Madelyn Harvey, 0-for-2, R, BB