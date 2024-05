May 7—The Blooming Prairie softball team lost to United South Central 11-1 in six innings on the road Tuesday.

The Awesome Blossoms (11-3 overall) allowed six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

BP pitching: Macy Lembke (L) 5 1/3 IP, 10 H, 5 BB, 11 R, 8 ER, 4 K

BP hitting: Lembke, 1-for-3, R; Rachel Winzenburg, 1-for-2; Shawntee Snyder, 0-for-2, RBI, BB; Lily Schammel, 0-for-2, BB