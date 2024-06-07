Blossoms fall to Red Lake Falls in consolation game

Jun. 6—The No. 3 seeded Blooming Prairie softball team had its season come to a close when it lost a consolation game to No. 2 Red Lake Falls (23-5 overall) 9-1 in Caswell Park Thursday.

RLF scored six runs in the top of the sixth to break open what was a close game.

Ella Smith knocked in the lone run for BP (19-7 overall).

BP pitching: Macy Lembke (L) 7 IP, 9 H, 3 BB, 9 R, 7 ER, 6 K

BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 0-for-2, BB; Rachel Winzenburg, 0-for-3; Shawntee Snyder, 1-for-3, R, BB; Layla Lembke, 0-for-3; Lilly Schammel, 0-for-3; Ella Smith, 2-for-3, RBI; Catelyn Bartlett, 0-for-2; Hailey Schumacher, 0-for-1; Anna Haberman, 1-for-3; Madelyn Harvey, 0-for-2