Blossoms continue hot start with a win in Triton

Apr. 30—The Blooming Prairie baseball team continued to build on one of its best seasons in recent years as it grabbed a 5-2 win in Triton Monday.

The Awesome Blossoms (5-2 overall) have now won five straight games.

Gabe Staloch knocked in two runs in the victory and Lane Lembke pitched five hitless innings to grab the win.

The last time BP won at least five games in a season was when it went 6-12 overall in 2021.

BP pitching: Lane Lembke (W) 5 IP, 4 BB, 3 R, 0 ER, 4 K; Zack Hein (S) 2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 5 K

BP hitting: Carsten Ingvalson, 1-for-4; Brady Kittelson, 2-for-4, R; Gabe Staloch, 2-for-2, double, RBI, R, 2 BBs; Alex Lea, 1-for-4, R; Cale Braaten, 1-for-2, RBI, R; Lane Lembke, 1-for-3, double, RBI, BB; Hein, 2-for-4, RBI, R