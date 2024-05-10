Blossoms bounce back to beat FBA

May 9—The Blooming Prairie softball team dug out of a two-run hole to beat Faribault Bethlehem Academy 6-2 in BP Thursday.

Ella Smith drove in two runs for the Awesome Blossoms (12-3 overall).

BP fell behind 2-0 in the first inning, but Macy Lembke didn't allow another run.

BP pitching: Macy Lembke (W) 7 IP, 7 H, 4 BB, 2 ER, 4 K

BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 1-for-4, R; Rachel Winzenburg, 1-for-3, RBI; Shawntee Snyder, 1-for-4, RBI; Lily Schammel, 2-for-4; Layla Lembke, 2-for-4, double; Anna Haberman, 1-for-3, R; Catelynn Bartlett, 1-for-3, double, RBI, R; Ella Smith, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, R; Brianna Deplitch, 0-for-2, RBI, R, BB