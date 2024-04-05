Blossom softball team top JWP
The Blooming Prairie softball team beat Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 12-5 in six innings on the road Thursday.
Lily Schammel knocked in three runs for the Awesome Blossoms (1-0 overall).
BP pitching: Macy Lembke (W) 7 IP, 8 H, 5 BB, 5 ER, 4 K
BP hitting: Lembke, 0-for-3, RBI, 2 R, 2 BBs; Rachel Winzenburg, 0-for-3, 2, R, 2 BBs; Shawntee Snyder, 0-for-1, R, RBI, 2 BBs; Lily Schammel, 1-for-3, 3 RBIs, R; Layla Lembke, 1-for-2, double, 2 R, BB; Anna Haberman, 1-for-2, 2 RBIs, R; C. Bartlett, 0-for-4, R; B. Deplitch, 0-for-3, R, RBI; M. Harvey, 0-for-3, R, BB