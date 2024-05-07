Blossom baseball team loses to Goodhue

May 6—The Blooming Prairie baseball team lost to Goodhue 17-7 in six innings on the road Monday.

Carsten Ingvalson had two RBIs for the Awesome Blossoms (5-5 overall).

BP pitching: Alex Lea (L) 5 IP, 13 H, 4 BB, 15 R, 9 ER; Gabe Staloch, 2/3 IP, 1 H, 4 BB, 2 ER

BP hitting: Carsten Ingvalson, 2-for-5, double, 2 RBIs, R; Brady Kittelson, 1-for-4, R; Staloch, 2-for-3, triple, 2 RBIs, 3 R; Lea, 2-for-3, RBI; C. Braaten, 1-for-4, RBI; Lance Lembke, 1-for-2, RBI, BB; Carter Bishop, 0-for-3, BB; Bo Zweiner, 1-for-3, R, BB; Dylan Anderson, 0-for-2, R, 2 BBs