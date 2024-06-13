How Bloomington South's Bryce Taylor aced pressure-filled audition for Indiana football

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington South kicker Bryce Taylor had a busy summer ahead.

Taylor’s recruitment was heating up after he handled all the Panthers place-kicking and punting duties last season. The five-star kicker was scheduled visits to Miami of Ohio, Toledo, Notre Dame and Ohio State in the coming weeks.

Those plans changed on Wednesday after Taylor announced he was verbally committing to Indiana football.

“Hoosier nation, staying home,” Taylor said, in a social media post.

It was a development Taylor couldn’t have predicted six months ago considering he hadn’t spoken with IU’s previous staff.

“I wouldn't want to call any other place home,” Taylor said, in a phone interview on Wednesday night.

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti’s staff started talking with Taylor a week after they took over — new special teams coach Grant Cain took point — but he didn’t get an offer until a standout performance at a team camp on June 4. That was a much more difficult than the "no-brainer" decision to verbally commit.

Bloomington South’s Bryce Taylor (89) makes a 41-yard field goal from the hold of Noah Hernandez (81) during the IHSAA sectional semi-final football game at Bloomington North on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

Bloomington South kicker Bryce Taylor makes his Memorial Stadium debut

Taylor was no stranger to the stands at Memorial Stadium. His parents were longtime season ticket holders and he can’t remember a time when he didn’t spend his Saturdays in the fall watching the Hoosiers.

“As a kid, I wouldn't have thought I would be on that field playing,” Taylor said, with a laugh.

That’s where Taylor found himself on June 4 for an IU team camp that brought together some of the top specialists from the 2025 signing class.

It was a surreal moment for Taylor, but he kept his focus on the task at hand of impressing IU's coaching staff.

“Coach Cain stopped in at my high school when we were during spring practice for a little bit of a workout,” Taylor said. “Things went really well, and that's when we started getting into serious talks about an offer. They wanted to see me come into Memorial and kick a little bit.”

Cain also outlined the staff’s plan to offer a scholarship offer to a kicker coming out of the team’s summer camp series.

“There was a little bit of pressure,” Taylor said. “I've kicked thousands of balls. I just had to get in my mind that this wasn't a different session than I would be doing at 9 a.m. at Bloomington South on a weekday at practice.”

The coaches had the 17 specialists in attendance attempt 12 field goals from various distances (the longest was from around 56-58 yards out) and spots on the field. They charted each attempt with the Trackman software that measures ball speed, height of the kick and other data in real time.

Taylor reached a playoff of sorts between the top three performers after connecting on 90% of his attempts.

“I ended up charting the best out of everyone,” Taylor said. “I had a great day kicking, the staff was super impressed and coach Cain offered me on the spot. It was an awesome moment. That's when it all became real."

Bloomington South’s Bryce Taylor (29) celebrates after making a field goal to tie the game with 1:16 left during the North-South football game at South on Friday, September 8, 2023.

Indiana football lands 2025 kicker on the rise

Taylor resisted the impulse of verbally committing on the spot.

He wanted to talk the decision over with his family having originally envisioned the process playing out into the fall. He had scholarship offers from Air Force and Army, and had encouraging conversations with a handful of other schools.

The patient approach went out the window once Indiana offered. He spent a lot of time on campus from a junior day visit in late January to watching multiple spring practices and coming to IU’s spring game.

“I was weighing things with other (potential) schools, Indiana came out on top in every category,” Taylor said. “It's always been a dream for me. I just said, let's pull the trigger now rather than wait.”

It helped that Taylor developed a nice repertoire with Cignetti and bonded with Cain, who he described as a “humble, down-to-earth guy” that cares about everyone in the room. They both told Taylor his stock is on the rise.

Taylor, who is ranked by Kohl’s Kicking as the No. 24 kicker in the 2025 class, didn’t start playing football until he was in the eighth grade and split his time between soccer and football through his sophomore year.

“I thought I could really take this somewhere,” Taylor said, of leaving soccer behind.

While Taylor will have a lot on his plate again this fall for Bloomington South, Indiana is looking at him for a more specialized role. The Hoosiers' current plan is to split up field goal and kickoff duties.

Taylor is ready for anything when it comes to putting on the cream and crimson uniform.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

