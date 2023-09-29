Bloomington North volleyball on the attack against Edgewood

ELLETTSVILLE — Bloomington North volleyball coach Disney Bronnenberg has a team of self-starters. And self-restarters.

Set 2 was an ugly one at times for the Cougars when it came to serve receive. Passes were all over the place or just plain unplayable as host Edgewood found some life to tie their county rivalry match at 1-1.

Then after a quick run of five kills by Kenli Sullivan and Mia Robbennolt, North was back to what it does best again, polishing off a 25-20, 21-25, 25-17, 25-17 win like the whole second set was a fly to be swatted away.

"Serve and pass is always a premium in our gym as it is in everybody's gym," Bronnenberg said. "And you can see how quickly not holding ourselves accountable in that area and can unravel really fast for sure.

"We dug in and we clear our head and realize we need to put that premium back on it. They do a nice job of self-regulating and recognizing what they're working on and what's not working. We're there to give them feedback and have some different eyes on the game. But they take great ownership over those things."

Set 3 was still close, with North up 14-13 when the Cougars took over, going on a 7-1 run, featuring an ace by Ava Robbennolt. Sullivan kills scored the last three points for North.

Set 4 seemed easier. A 5-1 lead shrunk to 6-5, but Edgewood never led as the Cougars (16-6) responded with a pair of 6-1 surges to go up 19-11. It was those types of runs Edgewood just couldn't most of the night as North had a big block ready for Edgewood middle Gracie Farmer.

"I liked the poise," Bronnenberg said. "I liked the look on the girls' faces. I liked how they looked at each other when things weren't going well. Like, 'OK, here's what I'm going to do.' Just their responses to each other was really healthy and really positive."

Edgewood hung tough

These are not easy days for the Mustangs (19-5), who are still winning despite some manpower shortages that include one of their few tall middles in sophomore Kenzi Farmer. It just puts more youth on the floor, but it also left some physical shortcomings that North was able to take advantage of.

"When you go up against a team like North, they just attack, attack, attack," Edgewood coach Sam Jones said. "That's the mentality I'm trying to get into our girls. They just have so many weapons across the front and then heck, they've got even more in the backrow. They make it really difficult, even when they're not in system, they do a great job of just wearing you out and making you make the mistake. That's kind of what it got to tonight."

The second set, Jones' team saw what it could be, with its serve putting North on the spin cycle. It was 13-8 Edgewood, then 17-8 before North made it close. The Mustangs never let them get over the hump, though, with a Gracie Farmer kill after the Cougars got within 18-16, then another by Olivia Edgeman when it was 22-20.

"We do an excellent job of serving," Jones said. "We've won a number of matches this year because we take teams out of system and then all of a sudden we took a step back. I told the girls, 'We attack, attack, attack and then we had an opportunity and shied away.

"We just couldn't seem to get back on our feet from there. But we weren't that far off, considering we're pretty banged up, too. At key moments, we were relying on newcomers."

Just more growing pains.

"We're young, we're making some aggressive mistakes," Jones said. "We're making some passing mistakes at times. But at any given point, I look out there and I only have two seniors, No. 1. Then I've got sometimes three or four sophomores and two freshmen.

"These are the kind of matches we need to have before we get into the postseason and do a gut check and see what we have in us."

Two setters better than one

North's employing a 6-2 lineup this year and making the most out of having Ava Moore and Addie Fruchey in charge of the offense. Both are juniors and are clicking with a lineup that has power and wit when it comes to the hitters.

With Kenli Sullivan working up high from pin to pin, quicks to Mia Robbennolt in the middle and Claire Hodson sending balls over at all angles from the left, they have plenty of good options to finish off a point.

Why does it work so well with this group?

"How competitive our gym is," Bronnenberg said. "Our hitters respond really well to both of them. They're both helping us side out at at high rate and they're both great servers and they're starting to be really good communicators with their players. But we have a competitive gym and they both want time running our offense."

North tested in tourney play

North is coming off a pair of successful runs in tourneys in Lafayette (going 3-1) and Martinsville (going 2-1). The only losses were to Homestead (in three) and Indianapolis North Central, currently considered the 15th and 16th best teams in 4A.

"We see some different things but its the experience of very little down time," Bronnenberg said, "We're in the last third of the season and we're trying to fine-tune some things and see what we need to eliminate, see what we need to build on.

"And those weekends give us an opportunity to do that."

It's an opportunity to spread out some playing time and learn how to keep things humming with two setters so neither gets worn out.

"Can we go into our bench and nurture that depth without taking away from the chemistry that's going to lead us to big moments?" Bronnenberg said. "I like how Addie and Ava have been splitting time. Addie's starting to see the game at a higher level.

"Really, everybody's taken a step up. It's really nice to see Kenli Sullivan's growth right now."

Up next is a trip to the Warrick County Invite and an 8:30 a.m. opener with No. 5 Castle (24-2).

Looking forward for Edgewood

This year's other losses, to 3A No. 11 Northview (likely WIC champ), 4A Terre Haute North, 1A No. 3 Springs Valley, 3A No. 25 Indian Creek have been good for the Mustangs, as this one will be in the long run.

"Every loss this year, we've been able to take something out of it," Jones said.

Jones wants to upgrade his schedule. He needs more nights like this to stress his team, show them where they need to grow. In the meantime, he likes the fight and the way the younger kids are handling themselves.

Edgewood will play host to the Joyce Gates Tournament this weekend and there's still two WIC matches left.

"I'm so thrilled with how we've embraced a lot of the changes I've wanted to bring in," Jones said. "And my senior leadership is really starting to find its voice late in the season, which is something I really appreciate."

Contact Jim Gordillo at jgordillo@heraldt.com and follow on X (Twitter) @JimGordillo.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Bloomington North volleyball on the attack against Edgewood