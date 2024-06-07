Blooming Prairie's Forsberg finishes second in high jump at state meet

Jun. 6—A strong group of area athletes put up solid performances on the first day of the Class A state track and field meet in St. Michael-Albertville Thursday.

Blooming Prairie senior Annaka Forsberg took second in the high jump final with a height of 5-feet, 3-inches. This was the fourth state meet for Fobersberg in the high jump as she won the state title in her sophomore and junior seasons.

Match and Science Academy freshman McKaylen Lewis won the high jump with a height of 5-5.

GMLOKS freshman Tate Goergen qualified for the 800-meter run final in emphatic fashion as he took first in the preliminaries with a time of 1:58.01.

Breeley Galle and Gracie Foster of GMLOKS each advanced to the finals in the 100-meter hurdles and the 4 x 200-meter relay, along with Lydia Redman and Chantle Reiland.

BOYS RESULTS

800-meter run: Tate Goergen (GMLOKS) (first, 1:58.01)

Shot put final: Owen Krueger (BP) (16th, 47-9.50)

GIRLS RESULTS

100-meter hurdles: Breeley Galle (GMLOKS) (sixth, 15.48); Gracie Foster (GMLOKS) (seventh, 15.30)

100-meter dash: Chantle Reiland (GMLOKS) (third, 12.21)

4 X 200-meter relay: Lydia Redman, Gracie Foster, Breeley Galle, Chantle Reiland (GMLOKS) (second, 1:45.84)

200-meter dash: Chantle Reiland (GMLOKS) (eighth, 26.02)

High jump final: Annaka Forsberg (BP) (second, 5-3)

Long jump: Chantle Reiland (GMLOKS) (18th, 16-4.25)