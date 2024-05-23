Blooming Prairie softball team upends Houston

May 22—The top-seeded Blooming Prairie softball team beat No. 8 Houston (14-8 overall) 12-2 in a Section 1A Tournament game in BP Wednesday.

Rachel Winzenburg had three extra base hits and four RBIs for the Awesome Blossoms (16-4 overall).

BP will now play No. 4 Hayfield at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Todd Park.

BP pitching: Macy Lembke (W) 5 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 K

BP hitting: Lembke, 2-for-3, RBI, 3 R, BB; Rachel Winzenburg, 4-for-4, 2 doubles, triple, 4 RBIs, 2 R; Shawntee Snyder, 1-for-3, RBI, R; Layla Lembke, 0-for-3, RBI; L. Schammel, 0-for-1, R, BB; Anna Haberman, 1-for-3, double, R; Catelyn Bartlett, 2-for-3, triple, 2 RBIs, R; Ella Smith, 1-for-2, double, 2 RBIs, R