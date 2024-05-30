Blooming Prairie seventh grader is headed to state golf meet

May 30—Blooming Prairie seventh grader Coen Abel earned a trip to the Class A state golf meet at the Section 1A meet in Rochester Wednesday

Abel took seventh overall with a two-day score of 174 to move on to state.

The BP boys finished in third place with a team score of 717 and the BP girls were fourth with an 879.

BP boys: Coen Abel (seventh, 174); Braden Farr (eighth, 176); Colby Johnson (17th, 181); Drew Reinke (19th, 186); Brady Johnson (41st, 205); Elijah Skillestad (47th, 234)

BP girls: Ella Farr (15th, 205); Aubry Alwes (20th, 221); Ambriella Miller (21st, 224); Caitlyn Stangl (23rd, 229)