Blooming Prairie senior continues reign as top high jumper in southeastern Minnesota

May 28—DODGE CENTER — Annaka Forsberg kept her stranglehold on a certain status — top top high jumper in southeastern Minnesota.

Forsberg, a Blooming Prairie senior, did it with a 5-foot-5 clearance for first place Tuesday on the first day of the Section 1, Class 1A track-and-field meet at Triton.

The meet concludes Thursday with all remaining events run as finals. Most of Tuesday's action was preliminaries, with the only running event operated as a final the 3,200.

Also a two-time state champion, Forsberg won the section high jump title for the third straight year. Forsberg's top height this season has been 5-6.

Haylie Lentsch of Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue had a big first day, finishing first in the long jump with a 17-5 1/2 clearance. RACE's Adella Schmoll was right behind her with a 17-4 jump. GMLOKS' Chantle Reiland (17-1 3/4) and Rushford-Peterson/Houston's Aubryana Boldt (17-3/4) also cleared 17 feet and qualified for state.

Lewiston-Altura's Georgia Mundt won the discus (116-11).

In the 3,200, Winona Cotter's Sonja Semling was timed in 11:29.68 for first place. Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton's Autumn Rakosnik managed second place in 11:49.89.

Pine Island's Tree off to fast start

All-around Pine Island track-and-field star CJ Tree got off to a hot start, winning the boys pole vault with a height of 12-10. Tree is also one of the area's top hurdlers, a standout in the 110s and 300s.

Pine Island teammate Blake Schiltz was the shot put champion and one of three throwers to qualify for state, Lewiston-Altura's Levi Oevering (49-5 1/2) and Blooming Prairie's Owen Krueger (49-5) the others.

Rushford-Peterson/Houston's Gregg Gile took the triple jump (41-5 1/4).

The boys 3,200 race went to Erik Semling of Winona Cotter. He was timed in 9:37.59. Second place belonged to Ivan Daood of St. Charles (9:55.55).

L-A's Tyler Gunnarson set a meet record in winning the 100 wheelchair race in a time of 15.92.

First day meet results