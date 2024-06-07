Blooming Prairie sees terrific season end in state consolation semifinal

Jun. 6—NORTH MANKATO — The Blooming Prairie High School softball team's season officially came to an end on Thursday.

A day after falling in a Class 1A state quarterfinal, the No. 3 seeded Awesome Blossoms then dropped their consolation semifinal match-up with No. 2 Red Lake Falls 9-1 early Thursday afternoon at Caswell Park in North Mankato.

Blooming Prairie caps the season with a 19-7 record and its first state appearance since 2013.

For the second consecutive game, BP was held to four hits. Its lone run came in the fourth on an RBI single from Ella Smith, who finished 2-for-3.

BP committed four errors. Three of those came in a six-run sixth inning for No. 2 Red Lake Falls that all but put the game away. The Eagles finished with nine runs — seven earned — on nine hits. Quinnlyn Kendfeld led the way going 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a home run.

