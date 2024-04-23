Blooming Prairie baseball team overpowers NRHEG

Apr. 23—The Blooming Prairie baseball team beat New Richland-HEG 11-4 in New Richland Tuesday.

Zack Hein struck out eight for BP (4-2 overall), while Alex Lea and Cael Braaten each drove in three runs.

BP pitching: Zack Hein (W) 5 IP, 4 H, 5 BB, 2 ER, 8 K

BP hitting: Carsten Ingvalson, 0-for-3, 2 BBs; Brady Kittelson, 3-for-4, 2 RBIs, 3 R, BB; Gabe Staloch, 1-for-3, R, 2 BBs; Alex Lea, 2-for-4, 3 RBIs, R; Cael Braaten, 1-for-3, 3 RBIs; Carter Bishop, 1-for-4, R; Dylan Anderson, 0-for-4, R; Zack Hein, 1-for-4, 2 R