Blooming Prairie baseball team knocked off by JWP

May 22—The No. 8 seeded Blooming Prairie baseball team had its season end when it lost a Section 1A opener to No. 9 Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (10-10 overall) 11-4 in BP Wednesday.

Brady Kittelson had a double and an RBI for BP (10-9 overall).

The Awesome Blossoms trailed 5-0 after two innings.

BP pitching: Alex Lea (L) 4 IP, 4 H, 3 BB, 7 R, 2 ER, 3 K; Zack Hein, 1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 3 BB, 3 ER, 2 K; Carsten Ingavlson, 1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 ER, 3 K

BP hitting: Carsten Ingavlson, 0-for-3, R, BB; Brady Kittelson, 1-for-3, double, RBI, 2 R; Gabe Staloch, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Dylan Anderson, 1-for-3, double; Lance Lembke, 1-for-2, double, BB; Bo Zweiner, 0-for-2, R, BB