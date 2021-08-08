Bloom has remade Sox over two years

Aug. 8—When Chaim Bloom was brought in two years ago, he was charged with fixing up a Red Sox team that was collapsing under its own weight. Years of sacking the farm system and handing out big contracts yielded the dominant 2018 championship team, but the bill had come due and a complete rebuild was necessary.

Two years later, the Red Sox are a team completely transformed. Only seven players from the 2018 World Series roster have suited up for Boston this year, and many of the team's most recognizable faces have since moved on. Through it all Bloom has remade the Red Sox into a much leaner and more sustainable outfit, with many of his most impactful moves flying under the radar.

Now, Boston is in a strange place. The Red Sox are still building towards the future and weren't expected to finish better than third in the AL East this year. And yet, they've exceeded expectations to the point where a championship feels within reach, or at least it did before the team's recent slump.

How did we get here? What might the future hold? With the trade deadline in the rearview mirror and this year's roster more or less set, let's take a look back on how Bloom has made his mark and rebuilt the Red Sox.

Restocked farm system

Whether you're a supporter or detractor of Bloom and his philosophy, everyone can agree he's placed an emphasis on rebuilding Boston's farm system. So, how is he doing?

When Bloom took over there was no place to go but up. In 2019, the Red Sox farm system ranked last in the majors according to Baseball America. They have since improved to 20th and the system has continued trending up ever since.

As of now, 11 of the 30 prospects included in Alex Speier's midseason Red Sox top 30 prospect list were acquired by Bloom, plus another four in the top 30 of SoxProspects.com's most recent rankings. Those include Jeter Downs and Connor Wong (Mookie Betts trade), Josh Winckowski and Freddy Valdez (Andrew Benintendi), Connor Seabold (Brandon Workman), Hudson Potts and Jeisson Rosario (Mitch Moreland) and Ronaldo Hernandez (Jeffrey Springs, who himself was acquired for Sam Travis).



Two of Bloom's top picks in last year's draft, Nick Yorke and Blaze Jordan, have also shown great promise in their first year of professional baseball, and this year's No. 4 overall pick Marcelo Mayer was widely considered one of the top players available. There is still work to be done, but the Red Sox system is already in a much better place two years into Bloom's tenure.

Wheeling and dealing

How about the big league roster? Over the past two years most of Bloom's moves have fallen into two categories — big trades with an eye towards the future and low-risk incremental additions.

The biggest move of Bloom's tenure was the deal that sent Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers for Alex Verdugo and several top prospects. This deal was a huge bummer and a massive indictment of Boston's leadership prior to Bloom's arrival, but all things considered it hasn't been a disaster.

Betts has been outstanding in Los Angeles, leading the Dodgers to the 2020 World Series title, but Price has pitched almost exclusively out of the bullpen after opting out for 2020. Verdugo, meanwhile, is no Mookie Betts, but he's been a solid contributor and an upgrade over Andrew Benintendi, who Bloom moved out for prospects as he did with Moreland, Kevin Pillar and Josh Osich.

In terms of big league impact, Bloom's best move has been the deal that sent relievers Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree to the Phillies for Nick Pivetta and Connor Seabold. His recent struggles aside, Pivetta has been a solid starter for the Red Sox and Seabold could see time in the rotation by next year, if not sooner.

The jury is still out on the trade deadline moves that brought in slugger Kyle Schwarber and relievers Hansel Robles and Austin Davis, but the three were acquired for relatively little cost and could prove impactful, especially Schwarber once he returns from injury.

Gems in the bargain bin

A hallmark of past Red Sox front offices has been the tendency to dole out horrible contracts in free agency — think Carl Crawford or Pablo Sandoval. Bloom has so far avoided any big mistakes and his track record has been solid, if not particularly flashy.

Kiké Hernández and Hunter Renfroe were both low-cost signings from pennant-winning teams who have been key players on the 2021 roster, and Marwin Gonzalez had a similar profile even though he hasn't been as good. Kevin Plawecki has been a solid bench piece, and even disappointing signings Martin Perez and Garrett Richards won't hamstring the club long-term. Both pitchers have club options for next year that likely won't be picked up.

Bloom has also done great work on the waiver wire, picking up utility man Christian Arroyo and reliever Phillips Valdez while snagging elite rookie Garrett Whitlock from the Yankees in the Rule 5 Draft. He's done particularly well assembling the bullpen too, getting Adam Ottavino and Yacksel Rios for essentially nothing in trades while bringing in Hirokazu Sawamura on a low-cost deal and extending closer Matt Barnes on favorable terms.

What Bloom hasn't yet done is made major investments in star free agents, but after spending most of his tenure up against the Competitive Balance Tax threshold the Red Sox should have some money to spend this coming offseason. That will be the next big step as Bloom looks to built a legitimate championship contender on top of the strong foundation he's spent the last two years laying.

