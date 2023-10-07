Bloom-Carroll cruises past Teays Valley, wins seventh straight game

CARROLL — For the 26th consecutive time, the Bloom-Carroll Bulldogs earned a victory over a Mid-State League opponent on Friday night.

This week it was Teays Valley who was the opponent to walk out of Carl Fell Stadium with their heads slumped, as the Bulldogs secured a 42-7 victory over the Vikings for their seventh straight win of the season.

Bloom-Carroll head coach Jeremy McKinney said this win was especially meaningful for his team, as it was the last one against Teays Valley as an MSL opponent with the Vikings moving up to the Ohio Capital Conference next season.

“That’s been a big rivalry for us,” McKinney said, “and we knew this was the last time we were going to play them in the league, so we wanted to make sure we were ready to go. We’ve had some battles over the years, and we were able to come out and set the tone early running the football. After that the defense was playing pretty well getting three-and-outs and we executed how we wanted to execute.”

The last time that the Bulldogs (7-1, 5-0) lost a Buckeye Division game was nearly five years ago to the day, Oct. 4, 2019, when they lost on the road to Amanda-Clearcreek. In the 26 games since, the Bulldogs have been absolutely unstoppable. They’re winning games by an average score of 39-7, with an offense that has been dominant in the run game and efficient in the passing game, and a defense that no matter the personnel has just been hard to play against.

“We have pretty high expectations and it’s the whole program,” McKinney said. “Our expectations don’t change, and obviously success tends to breed success, so this to our guys, this is what they know so this is just what we do. We’ve never, ever talked about that streak in the league … we’re not worried about outcomes. We’re truly worried about what we can do today to get to where we want to be. It’s ingrained in who we are at this point.”

Bloom-Carroll gave a classic Bulldog performance Friday night and did not take much time to get momentum going in its favor. The Bulldogs only needed two plays to score the game’s first touchdown on the opening drive, as Dylan Armentrout took a handoff on the first play and ran 55 yards deep into Viking territory, and then Beau Sherman finished off the drive with a 20-yard touchdown run down the sideline for the early 7-0 lead.

After the defense forced a three-and-out for Teays Valley (4-4, 3-2), Ethan Thanthanavong had a 46-yard run to set up the Bulldogs in scoring position and Armentrout finished off that drive with a 3-yard touchdown for a 14-0 Bulldog lead.

Later in the first quarter, the Bulldog defense was put in a tough spot. Thanthanavong fumbled deep in Bulldog territory, giving the Vikings the ball on the Bulldog 28-yard line and a chance to flip momentum in the game. Instead, the Bulldogs forced the Vikings into a fourth down long enough that they could not convert, giving the Bulldogs the ball back and keeping the shutout intact.

“I give it to our coaches for getting us locked in with the preparation we do every week as a team,” Bloom-Carroll safety Brodyn Bishop said of the defense. “We just focused and learned our keys and prepared for what they’re going to run. We knew exactly what they were going to run and we came out and stopped them.”

The Bulldogs offense found the end zone three more times in the first half, including a scoring drive that started on their own 40 with 1:30 left in the half. Thanthanavong led the team down the field and connected with Jayse Rockwood on a short 4-yard touchdown pass with less than 10 seconds left in the half to send the Bulldogs into the locker room with a 35-0 lead.

The only score for Bloom-Carroll in the second half came on an interception by Bishop that he returned 25 yards for a touchdown. Teays Valley did not score until late in the fourth quarter when Kole Nungester connected with Griffin Gray on an 11-yard touchdown pass against a defensive unit of mostly backups for the Bulldogs. In total, the Bulldogs held the Vikings to just 25 yards rushing and 70 yards passing.

Armentrout led the Bulldogs with 126 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 14 carries, while Sherman had a strong game as a change-of-pace running back with 63 yards on six carries with his touchdown. Thanthanavong had another efficient night passing the ball, completing 7 of 8 passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bulldogs have a week to prepare for a highly-anticipated road game against undefeated Hamilton Township. The Rangers have a lot of speed on offense and an improved defense, and the Bulldogs will make sure they do their homework this week, just like they always do.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Bloom-Carroll dominates Teays Valley from start to finish