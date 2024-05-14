Bloodied John Fury explains why he headbutted Usyk team member

A bloodied John Fury explained why he decided to headbutt a member of Oleksandr Usyk’s team on Monday, 13 May.

The incident occurred five days before the undisputed heavyweight title fight.

Tyson Fury’s father was left with blood pouring down his face after the clash at a hotel in Riyadh, where rival camps had to be separated by security.

John told Sky Sports: “He’s in my space, trying to be clever... They stepped closer... at the end of the day I’m a warrior, that’s what we do.

“You come in the space, you’re going to get what’s coming.”