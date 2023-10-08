'In my blood': Las Cruces boxer Amy Salinas set for El Paso card in November

Amy Salinas didn't have to search far for her love of boxing. It came through her close ties with her family.

"Boxing has always been in my blood," said Salinas, who is from Las Cruces and attended Organ Mountain High School. "I love the sport, I learned so much from my family and it's helped me so much."

Salinas will fight close to home on Nov. 3 when she fights at the El Paso County Coliseum as part of Kings Promotions Card which features several of El Paso's top pro boxing talent.

Salinas, who turns 23 this month, was a solid amateur from Las Cruces with more than 100 fights and who won multiple national championships and represented Team USA at various times in her career.

"My uncle Hugo fought and he works my corner, my uncle Jose and my dad, Ben, have fought," she said. "All of them have a knowledge of the sport and they push me to be the best I can be. I've had some great experiences as a boxer and I love to compete and I want to continue to grow in the sport."

Salinas, who will fight at 112 pounds on Nov. 3, has fought nine times with five wins and four losses. She was competitive in a loss to Jasmine Artiga, who was 8-0-1 at the time, winning the fight on one scorecard. She avenged a split decision loss to Indeya Smith and had her moments in losses to Mikenna Tinsley and Christina Cruz. Salinas is coming off a decision win against Ashley Sciscente, who she is scheduled to rematch on the El Paso card.

"My goal is to win a world title," Salinas said. "I come every fight to compete, I come with great energy, I come to give the fans my best effort. I'm still growing as a pro fighter and I'm looking to build a strong career."

Marshall Kauffman, who is the CEO and President of Kings Promotions, has been working with Salinas recently and believes in her talent.

"Amy is a talented, hard working fighter," he said. "She will give her best effort each time and I believe her fighting at 112 pounds will be great for her."

Salinas is part of a talented group of professional fighters and amateur fighters from El Paso and nearby Las Cruces. Ariana Carrasco from Las Cruces has found success in the amateur ranks in recent years and El Pasoans Ivy Enriquez and Kayla Gomez are currently two of USA Boxing's top fighters in the amateur ranks.

On the pro side, El Paso's Jennifer Han is a former world champion and her sister Stephanie is on the Nov. 3 card and is unbeaten as a pro. Stephanie Han was a successful amateur fighter before taking several years off to concentrate on her family and professional career.

"To see the rise of boxing here in this part of the country and worldwide has been amazing," Salinas said. "Women fighters are gaining more attention world wide, there have been some big fights all over the world and there are some really good up and coming fighters."

