Blood clot shelves Kirk Herbstreit from ESPN NFL draft coverage

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kirk Herbstreit
    American football player and analyst

Kirk Herbstreit announced Monday he will not be in Las Vegas for this week’s NFL draft on ESPN and ABC.

He reveals doctors found a blood clot in his system and is going to take step back for health precautions.

Recommended Stories