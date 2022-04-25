Blood clot shelves Kirk Herbstreit from ESPN NFL draft coverage
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Kirk HerbstreitAmerican football player and analyst
Kirk Herbstreit announced Monday he will not be in Las Vegas for this week’s NFL draft on ESPN and ABC.
He reveals doctors found a blood clot in his system and is going to take step back for health precautions.
Hey guys-wanted to update you on my situation this week. Unfortunately I won't be part of our ESPN/ABC NFL Draft coverage. Our team in Vegas will have it covered, and I will be watching.
Congrats to all the players! I love this event and look forward to returning next year. pic.twitter.com/UvBsI3TaUV
— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) April 25, 2022