Do blondes *really* have more fun? We investigate whether your hair colour is boxing you in

Late last year, I bleached my black, box-dyed hair peroxide blonde (I was clearly going through something, okay?!) and laughed politely as many people asked the ever-so-unexpected question, ‘Are you having more fun?’ Nudge, wink. I mean, what more can you say to an elderly great-uncle, twice removed? (Who also knows nothing about beauty or style, may I add.) The answer is – not much.



But the sad thing is, it’s not just my great-uncle who’s bought into hair stereotypes that warrant a hefty eye roll. Just look at this year’s winter Love Island. Ellie was instantly branded the ‘token blonde’ bombshell, with Lana worried about Ron turning his head largely because of her hair colour.

As a 24-year-old deep into the highs and lows of dating app culture, I’m also acutely aware of my hair colour’s impact on my love life. Which is... fun. Ahem. Sure, I can choose to swipe left on anyone who proudly announces their narrow-minded preference for a hair type, but I’ve had first-hand experience of landing on a date with a guy who started suspiciously asking me whether I was a ‘natural’ blonde.

Having to make a swift exit when it becomes clear your date cares more about your hair than your conversation is one thing, but it’s a stereotype that can even follow us into the workplace.

Eileen Carey, a Silicon Valley CEO, is a prime example of this. In 2017, Carey told the BBC that the investors she was pitching to at work said they would feel more comfortable dealing with a brunette. ‘I was told for this raise [of funds] that it would be to my benefit to dye my hair brown because there was a stronger pattern recognition of brunette women CEOs,’ she explained. So where is this nonsense actually coming from?

A colourful history

Hair historian Rachael Gibson has spent years delving into the history of specific colour stereotypes and it’s kinda wild. Take blonde hair for example; only about 2% of the world’s population is naturally blonde, so, because it’s rare, it’s always been a desired colour. ‘In Ancient Rome, where hair was mostly naturally dark, blonde hair was often worn by sex workers, as it meant they’d stand out from everyone else. It’s even suggested that sex workers were required by law to either bleach their hair blonde or wear a blonde wig,’ she explains.

And while the ‘dumb blonde’ stereotype doesn’t have an exact origin, Gibson says, ‘The first person to be on the receiving end of the term was the 18th-century French courtesan Rosalie Duthé, who was renowned for being beautiful but not particularly talkative. Hence the nickname.’



Brunettes, on the other hand, contrast this with the notion of natural femininity and the Victorian idea of the ‘angel in the house’ – AKA, the perfect wife and mother. This is where the concept of being a ‘boring brunette’ is assumed to have come from.

As for redheads, Gibson adds that ‘some trace the negative stereotypes to the Bible, with both Judas and Mary Magdalene (the ultimate fallen woman) often depicted in early imagery as redheads. But the truth is probably linked to its rarity.’ Like blondes, redheads stand out.



‘Different stigmas associated with hair colour vary across cultures and societies,’ explains neuropsychologist Judy Ho, ‘– blondes being less intelligent; brunettes being too serious; black-haired individuals being mysterious or even evil; redheads being hot-tempered.’ Of course, there is no factual basis behind it. ‘It’s ingrained in us as humans to want to categorise. We want to take shortcuts whenever possible in understanding the world, leaving room for our brain to process crucial information that could be vital to our survival,‘ she says. ‘So it takes energy and time for us to look at a stereotype, recognise it for what it is and not use it in a way that might discriminate against others.’

Thinking outside the box

So, it seems these stereotypes aren’t going anywhere fast. But when it comes to switching hair colour, your focus should be on how the hue makes you feel and what you think suits you. Feeling ready for a change this autumn? Embrace it, says Wella Professionals master colour expert Jordanna Cobella.

Hairdressers, she says, often notice a hair colour change revealing a hidden trait or alter ego that’s itching to be seen and heard. Our hair colour has a ‘powerful relationship’ with what we’re feeling internally, she adds.



Plus, our tastes in hair are bound to change, just like they do with our make-up and wardrobes. As Cobella notes, ‘celebrity red carpets, nuances in political activism and, of course, social media’ can all be motivations. Tom Smith, Olaplex artist and hair-trend forecaster agrees, predicting that instead of the usual seasonal swing to darker, warmer shades, ‘we’ll see more blondes than usual’ after the summer surge in the Barbiecore aesthetic.

Dyeing for it

For me, hair trends shouldn’t be about setting an ideal standard of beauty but, instead, ought to be sources of inspiration that allow us all to express our individuality. And although diving into the preconceptions of hair colour might seem trivial, when we look at the wider picture, it’s easy to see how ever-changing beauty standards, gender stereotypes and social media snap judgments are sucking the fun out of experimentation and the sense of freedom we should feel with our hair.

So don’t get boxed in by yourself or anyone else. Whatever colour or style you play with this season, remember that hair is a privilege not everyone has. So enjoy it! And to my elderly great-uncle, I say thank you. Your opinion taught me that when it comes to how I express myself, my thoughts are the only ones that matter.

Done the dye? Here’s how to maintain it

Brunette/black to blonde

Going lighter on the colour scale is always a difficult task. So, to minimise bleach damage and keep your hair in the best condition possible, we recommend using a bond-building treatment.

Blonde to brunette/black

The lighter your hair was to begin with, the cooler the shade. But even cool tones may fade, so maintenance is key. Choose products that close the cuticle, moisturise hair and are formulated for coloured locks.

To a red hue

Red tones are the quickest to fade, but there are some things that’ll help. First, lay off the frequent washes – dry shampoo is your friend. You may want to consider more regular at-home dye top-ups as well, but ask your colourist.

