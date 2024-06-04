Blomme strikes out 15 Prince of Peace batters to lead Storm to first win of the season

Jun. 3—CLINTON — Thomas Blomme was dealing on Monday night at NelsonCorp Field, striking out 15 Prince of Peace batters to help deliver the Camanche Storm their first win of the season.

The junior set the tone in the bottom of the first inning, striking out the first three batters he faced.

However, it was the Irish who scored first with Jack Newcomb driving in Carson DeBo to make it a 1-0 lead in the second.

Camanche answered in the top of the third inning with a two RBI triple by Landon Hill. Senior Mason Duritza followed with a double to extend the lead to 3-1.

The Storm flipped the order back to the top once again in the fourth inning and Hill found himself with the bases loaded. His bat stayed red hot, doubling in three more runs before Duritza tripled him in to make it a 7-1 ballgame.

Blomme was stellar the rest of the way, giving up just one more run and getting out of a jam in the sixth inning.

Camanche now improves to 1-6 on the season and will host West Branch on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. On the other hand, the Irish are 2-7 and will head to Wilton on Tuesday night for a 7 p.m. game.