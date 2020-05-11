Blocking Jadeveon Clowney is ‘like trying to block a running iguana on water’

It's been nearly two months since NFL free agency began and Jadeveon Clowney remains a free agent.

The star pass-rusher hasn't ruled out a return to the Seattle Seahawks and GM John Schneider hasn't closed the door on the idea either, but that doesn't mean other teams aren't clamoring to the idea of adding the three-time Pro Bowler to their roster.

Enter Philadelphia, a team rumored to be interested in acquiring Clowney's services. In fact, the Eagles may have already put in an offer on the former No. 1 pick, per sports radio host Dan Sileo.

The @Eagles have put a deal in front of @clownejd ...The @Seahawks want him back...BUT both deals are near what Clowney thought he was going to get...stay tuned!! — Dan Sileo (@DanSileoShow) May 9, 2020

On the latest episode of Outside the Lane podcast, Eagles tackle Lane Johnson asks former Eagles defender Chris Long what he thinks about Clowney flocking to Philly. Long shared an interesting take on the rumored interest and Clowney's hit on quarterback Carson Wentz in the NFC Wild Card game last season.

LANE: There's some rumors in the pass rush world about a free agent maybe, possibly, coming into town.

LONG: Oh yeah, Clowney. Yeah, I like Clowney, man. I really do. I know that, like, the whole thing last year happened, and you guys didn't retaliate.

LANE: What can you do?

LONG: You can try to block him harder, I guess.

LANE: He's like trying to block a running iguana on water, son. He gets low, and then them arms and legs just...

Story continues

The helmet-to-helmet contact between Clowney and Wentz was ruled incidental by officials, and he was not fined. However, that didn't stop Eagles fans and players from criticizing the former Seahawk, who made it clear the play wasn't targeting.

[RELATED: Eagles fans have some harsh words for Jadeveon Clowney]

"It was a bang bang play," Clowney said after the game. "I don't intend to hurt anybody in this league, let me just put that out there. I've been down the injury road; it's not fun. My intention was not to hurt him, I was just playing fast."

Wentz told NBC Sports Philadelphia last week that he doesn't believe Clowney's hit in January was a "cheap shot." He also went on to say Clowney would be a welcomed addition to the squad if it's a move the Eagles needed to make.

"That's football," Wentz said. "It was an unfortunate way to end the season for me personally, but I have respect for Jadeveon, he's a heck of a player.

"I don't think he had any ill will with that hit. That's part of football. But he's a heck of a player, so I trust Howie [Roseman] to make the right decisions to make our team the best we can be."

Eagles fans, on the other hands, aren't so quick to forgive Clowney.

Carson Wentz to Jadeveon Clowney if the Eagles sign him pic.twitter.com/vVIyWNWZnu — The Rock Burner (@RockBurnerAcct) May 6, 2020

The Eagles cannot - must not - sign Jadaveon Clowney! Latest reports have them as one of five finalists for the cheap-shot artist. The man hurt Carson Wentz with an illegal hit. He is not worthy of the green and silver uniform. He is not worthy of playing in Philadelphia. — Angelo Cataldi (@AngeloCataldi) May 6, 2020

I have a hard time believing Jadeveon Clowney is coming to the Eagles. — Brenden Deeg (@eaglestalk_) May 9, 2020

Be sure to check out the latest Talkin' Seahawks Podcast with host Joe Fann and special guest Texas Tech head football coach Matt Wells.

Blocking Jadeveon Clowney is like trying to block a running iguana on water originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest