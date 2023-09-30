Blocked out: UConn football denied chance at first win as Utah State prevents tying extra point, defeats Huskies, 34-33

EAST HARTFORD –- When the tides appeared to be turning for the UConn football program and the Huskies seemed on their way to a dominant first win of the season over Utah State in the first half Saturday, it all slipped away.

UConn lost, 34-33, after a back-and-forth second half and a thrilling finish.

The Huskies found themselves in a do-or-die situation down seven points with two minutes and 41 seconds left in the game. Quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson completed four passes for 85 yards to bring the Huskies inside the Utah State 2-yard line with under a minute left, and a run from Victor Rosa put the ball on the goal line. UConn turned to its 300-pound defensive lineman, Jelani Stafford, who made several plays that helped build the initial lead, as boisterous “Let’s go UConn!” chants rained down from the crowd.

Stafford plowed in from the goal line for his second touchdown of the game to bring the Huskies within one, but the extra point to tie the game was blocked.

UConn tried for an onside kick in desperation but the Aggies recovered and ended the game.

After 29 minutes and 23 seconds of UConn dominance that built a 17-0 first half lead, Utah State receiver Colby Bowman slipped through the Huskies’ defense and caught a 63-yard touchdown pass just before halftime, all of the game’s momentum came with it.

UConn started fast with touchdowns coming after a pair of interceptions from Jackson Mitchell and Chris Shearin and added a 36-yard field goal from Joe McFadden. But once Utah State got on the scoreboard, the bleeding wouldn’t stop.

The Aggies scored 24 unanswered points, a screen pass to Jalen Royals that went 71 yards into the end zone put them ahead, 24-17, with about four minutes left in the third quarter. Aggies’ starting quarterback McCae Hillstead went out with an injury after a roughing the passer penalty and was replaced by Cooper Legas. Legas, who was the starter for Utah State’s first three games, finished

UConn’s offense, struggling out of the halftime break, finally responded with a 28-yard touchdown reception from Geordon Porter to tie the game at 24.

Royals was wide open yet again for his third touchdown of the game, this time from 52 yards out, to give the Aggies a 31-24 lead about four minutes into the fourth quarter. It was the third Utah State touchdown of 50-plus yards in the game.

The teams exchanged field goals to set up the potential game-winning drive, but UConn came just one kick short of its first win.

UConn (0-5) hits the road for a game at Rice at 5 p.m. on Saturday and will return to Rentschler Field to face South Florida on Oct. 21.