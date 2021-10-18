Blocked punt touchdown makes Colorado football's Trevor Woods the Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva

After blocking a punt and returning it for a touchdown, Colorado football's Trevor Woods has been named the Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Week 7. Woods big play helped the Buffs cruise to a 34-0 win over visiting Arizona. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.