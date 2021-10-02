Blocked punt TD for Georgia caps 21-point first-quarter eruption

The Georgia Bulldogs are without starting quarterback J.T. Daniels in their SEC clash with the Arkansas Razorbacks at Athens on Saturday.

It has not mattered.

The second-ranked ‘Dawgs have been all over the Razorbacks in the first 15 minutes.

They scored a pair of offensive touchdowns and then the special-teams players decided they wanted in on the fun.

Watch as the punt redshirts sophomore Dan Jackson is untouched on his way to the block and running back Zamir White falls on the ball in the end zone.

After the PAT, it was 21-0.