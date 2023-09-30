Blocked punt sets up USC for Caleb Williams TD pass to Mario Williams

Colorado had some life against USC on Saturday at Folsom Field.

And then the Buffs attempted to punt.

Australian punter Mark Vassett took forever to get off the kick and it was blocked.

USC recovered and it was quickly 27-7 as Caleb Williams found Mario Williams for the touchdown.

This is the seventh straight game with three TD passes for the reigning Heisman winner.

BLOCKED PUNT@uscfb shuts down the Colorado punt attempt ✋ pic.twitter.com/8XF2Zx9MpJ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 30, 2023

And just like that @uscfb adds on another TD ⚡️✌️ USC takes a 27-7 lead 💪 pic.twitter.com/PkyeWZL7ca — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 30, 2023

The PAT was botched and the lead stood at 20 points for the Trojans.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire