Blockbuster Wilson, Wentz, Mack trades set in motion the lead-up to free agency

When it was reported that Aaron Rodgers would be staying in Green Bay on Tuesday morning, you may have thought that would have been the biggest NFL story of the week. And boy, how you would have been mistaken.

Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab react to the three major trades this week, all in the lead-up to free agency on today's podcast. Starting off in the AFC West, the guys talk about how the Denver Broncos trade for Russell Wilson came together & the west coast arms race that led the Los Angeles Chargers to trade for Khalil Mack a few days later. But can either team dethrone Kansas City?

[Join the Yahoo Fantasy Tourney Pick'Em $25K Best Bracket Contest]

In the NFC, the Washington Commanders traded for former Colts QB Carson Wentz in a mostly head-scratching move as Wentz has been one of the most frustrating players in football the last few seasons. The guys talk about the lack of a trade market for Wentz & what Indianapolis does next now that they've re-entered the QB wilderness.

Finally, Charles & Frank talk about some of the big free agents who will look to be signed by new teams next week including Allen Robinson, Bobby Wagner, Terron Armstead, J.C. Jackson, and very likely, Amari Cooper.

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.

Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts