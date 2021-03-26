Blockbuster trade strong indicator Jets looking to move on from Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold wearing hat and black jersey after loss to Broncos

While no sources say the Jets are moving on from Sam Darnold, Friday's trade between the Miami Dolphins and the San Francisco 49ers might have told the world so.

The 49ers traded a haul of picks, including this year's 12th pick and a future first-rounder, to Miami for the third pick in this year's draft. This move presumably puts San Fran right in the mix for a quarterback.

But why didn't they make that trade with the Jets for the No. 2 spot?

Maybe it was offered and declined. Maybe it wasn't a thought to do so.

But SNY's Ralph Vacchiano says that the trade is a strong indicator that the Jets will stay at No. 2 take BYU QB Zach Wilson with the second pick in the draft.

"You have to believe that with all the connections between the 49ers' and the Jets' coaching staffs... that the 49ers at least placed a call to the Jets, or got a feel for what they intended to do," Vacchiano said.



Gang Green's heavy hitters also saw Wilson at his pro day on Friday - GM Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh, and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur were all in attendance. The limit per team was three people, and they certainly brought, arguably, their three most important staff members.

According to NFL Network, the Eagles tried to trade up to No. 3, but only for Wilson, and they don't think he'll be available at the third slot. Philly obviously thinks Wilson is the selection at No. 2.

Of course, nothing's official, but San Fran's apparent desire for a quarterback all but tells the story.