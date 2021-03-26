Breaking News:

Dolphins trade No. 3 pick in NFL draft to 49ers, acquire No. 6 pick from Eagles

Blockbuster NFL trades shake up the draft order above the Lions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Toss the mock draft projections in the garbage. Two trades with massive 2021 NFL draft ramifications happened within minutes of one another on Friday afternoon. The outcome of the trades has a direct impact on what the Detroit Lions can do with the No. 7 overall pick, too.

The trades

The Miami Dolphins trade the No. 3 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 12 overall pick, a 2021 third-round pick and additional first-round picks in both 2022 and 2023.

That’s essentially the same return compensation the Lions received for trading Matthew Stafford to the Rams, with Los Angeles also throwing in Jared Goff and his considerable contract.

Miami wasn’t done, however…

The Dolphins quickly traded away the No. 12 pick and a 2022 first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for the No. 6 overall pick.

So now the updated draft order, once the trades are official:

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars

  2. New York Jets

  3. San Francisco 49ers

  4. Atlanta Falcons

  5. Cincinnati Bengals

  6. Miami Dolphins

  7. Detroit Lions

  8. Carolina Panthers

  9. Denver Broncos

  10. Dallas Cowboys

  11. New York Giants

  12. Philadelphia Eagles

The 49ers still have QB Jimmy Garoppolo, but his long-term fate with San Francisco is directly in question now. If the Lions are looking to move up, the Jets at No. 2 make the most sense. And we now have the blueprint for the type of compensation it will take to get there, if that’s what GM Brad Holmes wants to do.

The second trade offers a glimpse into what Holmes and the Lions could get if they trade back from No. 7. While they lost a potential trade partner, the framework for what picks Detroit could expect is now clearer.

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 NFL draft: How the two trades during Zach Wilson’s Pro Day affect the Jets

    The 49ers, Dolphins and Eagles all traded within minutes of each other – which may have revealed who the Jets will draft with the second overall pick.

  • Options for 49ers with No. 3 overall pick in 2021 draft

    The San Francisco 49ers are going to have a ton of options when they pick No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Brandon Beane: The sooner Josh Allen’s contract is done, the better for planning

    Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said recently that he expects talks with quarterback Josh Allen about a contract extension to get going after next month’s draft. If it’s up to Beane, they’ll wrap up a short time later. Beane was on the Huddle & Flow podcast with Jim Trotter and Steve Wyche of NFL Media [more]

  • 'Madman' Ben Mason Will 'Do Anything' For His Future NFL Organization

    Mason has a team-first attitude, as evidenced by his willingness to move from linebacker to fullback to defensive tackle and finally back to the offensive side of the ball as an h-back. Now an NFL Draft hopeful, Mason is playing on bringing that same mindset to his future team. "I want [NFL teams] to know that they’re getting a guy who’s going to do everything he can for the organization," Mason said Wednesday, ahead of Michigan's pro day (March 26).

  • Eagles-Dolphins deal was possible thanks to Philly's odd finale vs. Washington

    The Eagles and Dolphins made a notable trade of draft picks on Friday, and that deal probably wouldn't have happened without Philly's loss to Washington to end their 2020 season.

  • What does 49ers big trade up in the draft mean for Jimmy Garoppolo?

    The 49ers aren't likely to trade or cut Jimmy Garoppolo this year even after a big trade up with the Dolphins in the NFL draft.

  • Mock draft watch: Mel Kiper’s latest gives Lions ‘tremendous choice’

    Mock draft watch: Mel Kiper's latest gives Lions 'tremendous choice' with Alabama WR Devonta Smith

  • Miami Dolphins land sixth overall pick from Philadelphia Eagles

    The Miami Dolphins have the sixth pick in the NFL Draft after a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles

  • Mark Schofield’s mock draft 3.0: Thanks a lot Kyle Shanahan!

    How might the trade between the San Francisco 49ers and the Miami Dolphins shake up the 2021 NFL Draft?

  • Tracking every draft prospect the Rams have met with so far

    This list of the Rams' pre-draft meetings gives a good indication of what positions they could be eyeing.

  • Ukraine delays introducing Sinovac vaccine as coronavirus cases hit record

    Ukraine will take about 10 days for laboratory checks on its first shipment of Chinese Sinovac vaccines before distributing them to regional hospitals, the deputy health minister said, as COVID-19 cases spiked to a record on Friday. Ukraine got its first batch of 215,000 Sinovac doses late on Thursday to boost its vaccination programme, which has lagged behind other European countries and has so far relied on a single batch of AstraZeneca vaccines from India. But the independent medical procurement agency (MPU) this week signalled the vaccine's use would be delayed because Sinovac's local partner, Lekhim, did not provide the necessary paperwork.

  • Nicola Sturgeon only able to hand large pay rise to Scottish NHS staff 'thanks to Treasury billions'

    Nicola Sturgeon was only able to hand NHS workers a minimum four per cent pay rise in Scotland thanks to the billions of pounds she has been given by the UK Treasury during the pandemic, the Tories have said. Only hours before the election 'purdah' period started, SNP ministers that 154,000 staff would see their pay increase by more than £1,000, while those on the highest salaries would receive an extra £800. Ms Sturgeon contrasted the settlement, backdated to December, with the one per cent rise offered to NHS workers in England and urged voters to elect an SNP government that "do more than clap for the people who look after us." She said her government had to work hard to find the estimated £135 million annual cost of the rise and reiterated her call for another independence referendum saying the the Covid recovery must be "made in Scotland".

  • Dolphins trade back up to No. 6, Eagles move down to No. 12

    On a wild day of trading in the NFL, the Dolphins have now made two big moves. Shortly after pulling off a blockbuster trade with the 49ers to send the third overall pick to San Francisco, the Eagles have traded the 49ers’ 2021 first-round pick, No. 12 overall, to the Dolphins. Philadelphia will ship the [more]

  • Georgia Gov. Kemp signs GOP election bill amid an outcry

    Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp drew protests Thursday as he signed into law a sweeping Republican-sponsored overhaul of state elections that includes new restrictions on voting by mail and greater legislative control over how elections are run. Democrats and voting rights groups say the law will disproportionately disenfranchise voters of color. It is one of a wave of GOP-backed election bills introduced in states around the country after former President Donald Trump stoked false claims that fraud led to his 2020 election defeat.

  • ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE Crushes Canada, Becoming the Most Popular Title in Crave History

    The HBO Max Original film also had more than 1.1 million viewers*** tune-in on Crave's linear channels, including Super Écran.

  • PFF mock draft pegs Travis Etienne to Bills in Round 2

    Pro Football Focus 2021 NFL Draft mock has Buffalo Bills selecting Clemson running back Travis Etienne in the second round.

  • Report: Military cleanup in Puerto Rico islands slow-going

    The reopening of hiking trails and various white-sand beaches on two tiny Puerto Rican islands long used as Navy bombing ranges and now popular with tourists will be delayed more than a decade, according to a federal report released Friday. Cleanup efforts in Vieques and Culebra led respectively by the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will continue through 2032 at an additional cost of $420 million for a total of $800 million, stated the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

  • The History of Doctor Fate, DC Comics’ Greatest Sorcerer

    Pierce Brosnan will soon wear the magical helmet of Doctor Fate in Black Adam. But what is the full story behind DC's premiere mystical hero? The post The History of Doctor Fate, DC Comics’ Greatest Sorcerer appeared first on Nerdist.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Steve Young breaks down Zach Wilson, Justin Fields for 49ers

    Steve Young believes the 49ers would be comfortable with either Zach Wilson or Justin Fields with the No. 3 overall pick.

  • Raiders signing Willie Snead

    The Raiders are bringing in another free agent wide receiver. Willie Snead will sign a one-year deal with Las Vegas, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Snead has spent the last three seasons with the Ravens. He caught 33 passes for 432 yards with three touchdowns in 2020. He appeared in 13 games for [more]