Advertisement

BLOCKBUSTER: Flyers trade Cutter Gauthier for Jamie Drysdale, 2nd round-pick

NBC Sports Philadelphia

BLOCKBUSTER: Flyers trade Cutter Gauthier to the Anaheim Ducks for Jamie Drysdale, 2nd round-pick

BLOCKBUSTER: Flyers trade Cutter Gauthier for Jamie Drysdale, 2nd round-pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia