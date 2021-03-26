Blockbuster! Dolphins agree to send No. 3 pick to San Francisco

The Dolphins made an unpopular decision when they decided to trade offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Texans at the start of the 2019 NFL season. But take into consideration what the Dolphins got in return. Miami got the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft as a part of the deal — now the Dolphins have parlayed that into yet another monster haul with a second package. Miami will receive the No. 12 overall pick, 1st-round selections in both 2022 and 2023 and a 2021 3rd-round selection to move back 9 spots — a calculated maneuver that will help the Dolphins in a number of ways.