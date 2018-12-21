Blockbuster Dodgers-Reds trade could dramatically affect White Sox chances in Bryce Harper sweepstakes originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

The Los Angeles Dodgers have cleared the hurdles they needed to clear in order to land Bryce Harper, bad news if you've been hoping for the biggest name on the free-agent market to wind up on the South Side.

The Dodgers dealt away Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Cincinnati Reds, clearing the necessary room in their outfield and the necessary salary from their books in order to make a run at Harper.

The Los Angeles Dodgers today acquired minor league IF Jeter Downs, minor league RHP Josiah Gray and RHP Homer Bailey from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for C/IF Kyle Farmer, outfielders Matt Kemp and Yasiel Puig, LHP Alex Wood and cash considerations. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) December 21, 2018

This, of course, clears space and an outfield spot for the #Dodgers to make offer to Bryce Harper. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 21, 2018

The Dodgers have been reported as one of the most likely landing spots for Harper, though with a crowded outfield and a lot of money already tied up in payroll, there was work to do. This deal seems to have accomplished much of that work.

It's not good news for those hoping Harper would buy into the White Sox rebuild and come to Chicago. Rick Hahn & Co. believed they had a strong pitch, a bright future thanks to a loaded farm system and the financial flexibility to offer a contract that is expected to be one of the biggest in baseball history.

But other teams, the Dodgers perhaps chief among them, can sell present-day success, winners of the last two National League pennants. And the lure of nearby Los Angeles for the Las Vegas native Harper could be a significant draw, as well.

Certainly the White Sox will be in the hunt until they aren't, reportedly aggressive all winter long as they have been with the other mega free agent on the market, Manny Machado. The White Sox could still have an edge in the finance department, with Harper expected to cost enough that even the newly relieved Dodgers would have to go over the luxury tax to get him.

For those shipping the Dodgers and Bryce Harper: After the trade, the Dodgers' luxury-tax payroll is going to be more than $180M, including the money they're sending to Cincinnati. If they want to stay under, Harper isn't happening. If that's not a concern, it's a possibility. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 21, 2018

It was also reported Friday that Machado will not be making his decision known until after the calendar turns to 2019, so if Harper and Scott Boras are waiting until after Machado signs, then expect the process to last for some time.

But the Dodgers just made themselves a more attractive and more realistic destination, which would seem to spell trouble for the White Sox.

