It’s a block party: Shawn Bowman is making a big impact for Rutgers football

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Shawn Bowman decided to transfer to Rutgers to pursue his NFL dreams for his final season of collegiate eligibility. It is a chance, he said, that was born from a desire to prove himself in the tough Big Ten conference.

Bowman came to Rutgers in mid-June out of the transfer portal after four strong seasons in the FCS at Maine. He also held an offer from Mississippi State at the time of his Scarlet Knights commitment.

At 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, Bowman certainly looks the part of a Big Ten tight end.

In 2022, Bowman had a solid season with career-highs in receptions (30), receiving yards (455) and touchdowns (5). He knew that there was the potential to prove himself at the next level and perhaps play on Sundays, so Bowman entered the transfer portal over the summer with an eye toward taking a jump up in competition.

In Rutgers, he found a program where opportunity met familiarity.

Rutgers desperately needed a tight end who could block but also add something in the passing game, both of which are attributes to Bowman’s game. And at Rutgers, there was Joe Harasymiak, who was his coach at Maine during Bowman’s freshman season in 2018.

Harasymiak is currently in his second year as defensive coordinator at Rutgers.

“When I came on my visit earlier this summer, I knew that he was here,” Bowman said about Harasymiak. “He helped make a big decision in my life before, but when I was on my visit, I tried to kind of keep that out of it because I wanted to make sure I liked this place for the place – which is what happened. “But having a familiar face around here, somebody that I trust, definitely, played a part in that decision.”

It is his blocking that is likely to catch the attention of NFL scouts and Bowman is very much focused on that next step in his career.

Bowman’s size and frame at times looks more like an offensive tackle than a tight end. He is a very strong blocker and it has been seen repeatedly through the first five games of this season.

Rutgers as an offense has dramatically improved from last year and Bowman is very quietly playing a big role with his blocking.

Part of the sell for Bowman on joining Rutgers this summer came from offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, who pitched the chance to go against elite edge rushers on a weekly basis.

“When I was here on the visit, I spent a lot of time with the offensive staff and we talked about the importance for me taking the next step in my career was being able to block Big Ten defensive ends,” Bowman said. “And I agree that was a very good thing that could help in my game and, when we were watching film, we were seeing ways that I could do that.”

In 2022 against Power Five competition, he was certainly solid for Maine. In a Week 3 loss at Boston College last year, Bowman had three catches for 34 yards and a touchdown.

It projects well for the second half of the season as he continues to settle into the offense.

So far this year, Bowman has one catch for six yards. He is looking more comfortable in the offense and his role is likely to grow this season.

His frame should make him a red-zone threat.

“He’s a big guy but he can he can run,” quarterback Gavin Wimsatt said. “So I think that’s what makes him a great tight end. He’s big, physical, and he can block, run (and) catch).”

Bowman was affectionately nicknamed ‘Strongman’ at Maine because of his gains in the weight room. He is hard working and dedicated in his lifts, something that he said has taken another level here at Rutgers.

Director of Sports Performance Jay Butler runs a tough strength program, but Bowman said that the energy and intensity of training with Power Five caliber athletes is something that is helping him take the next step physically.

“A lot of my teammates on this team. Now they’ve been here for a while,” Bowman said. “They’ve been able to develop in a program and I’ve seen how they’ve grown, throughout their careers. So to be around that and see where working hard can get you – it only is just contagious energy “Like, I want to put the same work in that they did. Even though I’m here in a smaller window, just taking advantage of the time that I do have.”

