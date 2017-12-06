BLM cuts 21 roles including 13 lawyers following redundancy consultation
BLM has cut 21 roles in its Southampton office, following a redundancy consultation that began in August. Thirteen lawyers and eight business services staff have gone as a result of the consultation, with a further six lawyers and two business services staff from the office being redeployed into the large loss catastrophic injury team elsewhere. The cuts, which come after 29 jobs were put at risk in the consultation, leave BLM with eight partners, 41 lawyers and 20 business services staff in Southampton. At the time of announcing the redundancy round, BLM senior partner Mike Brown said: “This is about preparing for what lies ahead and adapting our business model to make sure we’re fit for the future, both for our people and our customers.” The Southampton redundancies, which come after eight partners resigned from the office last year and subsequently joined Keoghs, follow a separate redundancy round during the summer that cut 50 secretarial and direct support staff roles. All of those who left took voluntary redundancy. In February, the firm also laid off lawyers in its healthcare practice in London and Manchester, having reduced its presence in Leeds in November 2016 with a redundancy consultation. BLM also lost its London head Jennette Newman and fellow insurance partner Jonathan Edwards earlier this month, with both leaving for Clyde & Co. These exits came as HSBC took out a debenture agreement with the firm, with the bank's charge over the firm's assets replacing an earlier agreement signed with Barclays in September 2014. In July, managing partner Gary Allison also left the firm just eight months into a three-year term. He has since been replaced by Manchester claims solution head Vivienne Williams. BLM's financial results for 2016-17 show profit per equity partner rose by 21% from £192,000 to £232,000, with revenue dipping slightly from £107.7m to £106.7m. BLM declined to comment.