Blizzard cancels several athletic events

Jan. 11—The winter storm pummeling the state has postponed all but a couple high school athletic events through the weekend, and it is questionable that those will happen.

Both Glacier High School activities director Mark Dennehy and Flathead High AD Bryce Wilson confirmed with the Daily Inter Lake that all their athletic events through Saturday are canceled or postponed.

That includes a large invitational swim meet that was set for the Summit on Saturday.

Things were similar outside Kalispell: Thursday's basketball games between Bigfork and Browning, Libby and Columbia Falls and Eureka and Mission as well as Missoula Big Sky and Flathead were all postponed.

Glacier's basketball teams were to head to Butte Friday; that will happen at a later date. Browning postponed its hoops games at Ronan for Saturday as well.

Likewise, wrestling events in Polson and Ronan were canceled, while Bigfork called off its trip to the Corvallis triangular.

Eureka canceled or postponed all its athletics through the weekend.

That leaves a handful a Northwest A basketball games up in the air: Libby's boys and girls are still on to play at Polson Saturday, pending a decision on Friday; and the Whitefish boys and girls still plan to travel to Columbia Falls Saturday, if possible

The postponed basketball games are all conference matchups, and will be made up. That information will be published as it becomes available.