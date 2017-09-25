The Blitz Read: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers comebacks highlight wild Week 3

There was plenty of drama around the NFL on Sunday, and some of it even took place on the field.

Seven games were decided by six points or less, including five that came down to the final play of the game.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers were at the center of the drama, leading come-from-behind wins.

Brady connected with Brandin Cooks on a 25-yard touchdown pass with 23 seconds remaining to lift the Patriots to a 36-33 lead over the Texans.

Rodgers found Jordy Nelson for a 3-yard touchdown with 17 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to force overtime against the Bengals. He then hit Geronimo Allison on a 72-yard completion to set up Mason Crosby's game-winning 27-yard field goal for a 27-24 Packers victory at Lambeau Field.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson led his team on a seven-play, 49-yard drive that ended with a 36-yard field goal from Ka'imi Fairbairn with 2:24 remaining to give Houston a 33-28 lead. But Brady marched the Patriots 75 yards on just eight plays. Two plays after the ensuing kickoff, Watson's Hail Mary from his own 46-yard line was intercepted by New England's Duron Harmon in the end zone to secure the win.

While the Bengals were unable to pull off the upset in Green Bay, the Bears shocked the Steelers at Soldier Field. The Bears got a break before halftime when Marcus Cooper inexplicably slowed to a walk inside the 5-yard line while returning a blocked punt only to have the ball slapped out of his hand. While a touchdown was taken away, the Bears maintained possession thanks to a Steelers penalty and got a short field goal.

Chicago led most of the game, but the Steelers forced overtime only to see Jordan Howard give the Bears a walkoff 23-17 win with a 19-yard touchdown run.

The Lions thought they had a walkoff win over the Falcons, but Golden Tate's last-second touchdown was overturned after a replay review showed Tate was down shy of the goal line. The replay review and subsequent clock runoff, because the Lions were out of timeouts, gave the Falcons a 30-26 victory.

The Eagles had a seesaw affair with the Giants, but Jake Elliott's 61-yard field goal as time expired lifted Philadelphia to a 27-24 win and set off a celebration at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Bears weren't the only team to pull of an upset on Sunday as the Saints, Jaguars, Jets and Redskins all scored blowout wins over favored opponents.





Injury report





Panthers receiver Kelvin Benjamin left Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Saints with a knee injury on the final play of the first quarter and did not return.

Eagles running back Darren Sproles injured his wrist in the first half against the Giants and was ruled out. NFL Media later reported Sproles has a broken arm and is out indefinitely with an MRI scheduled for Monday. The Eagles also lost linebacker Jordan Hicks (ankle) and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (calf) in the win over the Giants.

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon exited Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Chiefs at halftime with a knee injury but did return in the fourth quarter.

The Buccaneers lost linebackers Noah Spence (shoulder) and Lavonte David (ankle) in the 34-17 loss to the Vikings. David was carted off the field and was later seen on crutches, though X-rays were negative. David was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain and will have an MRI on Monday to determine the severity and how much time he may miss.

Colts wide receiver Kamar Aiken suffered a concussion in the first half of a 31-28 win over the Browns.

Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin strained his groin in the 33-27 loss to the Titans.

Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford (hip) and wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas (shoulder) were forced to leave the win over the Chargers.

Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree suffered a chest contusion after a sideline hit during the fourth quarter of a loss to the Redskins and did not return.





By the numbers





The Bengals were the only NFL team Rodgers had not beaten, and by leading the Packers to the victory, Rodgers also gained the first overtime win of his career in eight chances.

By catching 10 passes for 111 yards in the loss to the Packers, Bengals receiver A.J. Green now has 501 receptions over his seven-year career.

Also reaching a milestone in defeat was Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who had nine catches for 79 yards and two scores in the loss to the Eagles. Beckham now has 301 receptions in just 45 games, the fewest games needed to reach 300 receptions.