Blitz, Blitz, Bait, Pick: Cowboys’ Moore using college tricks while Quinn relies on his kids

When Jerry Jones purchased the Dallas Cowboys back in 1989, he tried a daring rebuilding plan, trusting the project to an old college teammate, Jimmy Johnson — then the head coach at the University of Miami — college football’s most swashbuckling program.

Jimmy raised eyebrows by bringing most of his college staff to Dallas. He sought out an NFL pedigreed offensive coordinator in David Shula, but his defense was the same one coordinator Dave Wannstedt and secondary coach Dave Campo ran at Miami. It was a light, speedy 4-3 that had two true defensive tackles, converted outside linebackers at ends, linebackers chosen for their size and speed templates and a secondary that could play Campo’s quarters coverage zone.

Maligned as “that college defense” at its inception, the Cowboys proved to be very effective once Johnson drafted the right players to run it. Though light, the front seven matched up perfectly with quick, timing offenses like the West Coast 49ers and Packers. Dallas used numbers, building a fearsome nine-man line rotation that wore down opposing offensive lines, until the salary cap system picked it slowly apart.

Going to the college game put the Cowboys ahead of the NFL curve during the Triplets days. When the team aged, Jerry and son Stephen looked to the coaching trees to revive the franchise. On offense, Jack Reilly was brought in to replace Ernie Zampese, and when Bill Parcells retired, Jerry tapped Jason Garrett, an advocate of the Norv Turner/Zampese system that worked so well in the ’90s.

On defense, the Cowboys showed a willingness to let head coaches like Parcells and Wade Phillips run their respective versions of the 3-4, but reverted to systems close to the Johnson/Wannstedt 4-3 once Phillips was fired in 2010. Most recently, Monte Kiffin and Rod Marinelli ran their updates on their famous Tampa-2 schemes, close cousins to the ’90s Cowboys defense.

Trying to live in the past saw the Cowboys drift. As the Jones sought to regain old glory, the game left them flat footed. As in the late ’80s, college systems, on offense and on defense, trickled into the pro game. Run-pass option passes became more common. Baltimore went all in on a running quarterback, building an offense for Lamar Jackson nearly identical to the one he ran at Louisville.

On defense, coverages and fronts from defensive minds like Nick Saban and Dave Aranda started to pop up more frequently. The college game is the true laboratory for tactical innovation these days, and NFL franchises that look “down” are suddenly, like Jimmy’s old Cowboys, finding success on Sundays.

It’s been a hard lesson, but in 2021, it appears that the Jones may have found their old mojo, not by again trying to turn back the clock, but instead by going back to school.

Moore, Moore, Moore, How Do You Like Him?

The Cowboys finally stepped out of their comfort zone on offense in hiring Mike McCarthy, a member of the West Coast school of coaches. His system was very different from the one Dallas has run almost continually since 1991 and McCarthy complicated it further by staying in house.

While many expected him to trash the old scheme and install his old Packers playbook, McCarthy has been deferential to his coordinator Kellen Moore, and the Cowboys have reaped the benefits.

If you’ve watched the Cowboys this season you’ve seen the ultimate hybrid attack. You’ll see plays from the Turner/Garrett days, pet plays from McCarthy’s Packers scheme and concepts gleaned from Moore’s days as Boise State’s signal caller and from other cutting edge college programs.

The Cowboys have an extensive edge screen game, flanker screens, tight end screens, and a bevy of downfield plays built off these college concepts. On Sunday, Cedric Wilson scored a touchdown off one of these specials; he faked a block on a tight end screen, then bolted upfield un-covered. One olé move on a Panthers safety and Wilson was in the end zone.

Dallas also used RPO calls extensively, though Moore has taken much of the run responsibility this year from Dak Prescott, coming off his ankle surgery. Bootlegs, sprint outs, any variety of plays show Moore will take ideas where he finds them, and many of them are coming from college.

Dan Quinn: Forgetting Yourself to Find Yourself

On defense, McCarthy drew a lot of second guessing when he tapped Dan Quinn to succeed Mike Nolan as the Cowboys defensive coordinator. Quinn has helmed some of the past decades best defenses, as he had run Seattle’s “Legion of Boom” units, the best scoring defenses in their era.

However, Quinn’s star had fallen after he moved to Atlanta, to run the Falcons. He lacked the secondary stars he had coached in Seattle and his most notable contest was a dramatic loss in the Super Bowl to New England, where his team squandered a 28-3 third-quarter advantage.

A more wide open game had passed his old Cover-3 packages by and the squad he was inheriting in Dallas looked even more threadbare than the one that cost him his Falcons job.

His initial result as the Cowboys’ DC was less than stellar. Quinn leaned heavily on his old schemes in the season opener against Tampa Bay and his old nemesis Tom Brady destroyed his packages in a 31-29 defeat.

To compound his misery, Quinn lost Demarcus Lawrence his best pass rusher, to a broken foot the following week. His second best rusher, Randy Gregory, was absent because of Covid protocols. What was he to do?

Quinn threw caution to the wind. He trusted a host of untested rookies and second-year players to play attacking defensive football. Rather than going into a conservative shell, Quinn had his charges play like they were seasoned vets.

Starting against Los Angeles in Week 2, Quinn upped the number of man-to-man coverages significantly. He trusted starting corners Trevon Diggs and Anthony Brown to track their opposing receivers across the field. They have rewarded their coordinator with stellar play. In Diggs case, All-Pro play, as he’s snagged five interceptions in four games.

Up front, Quinn has mixed three rookies, linebacker Micah Parsons, defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa and end Chauncey Golston, with veterans Gregory and Tarell Basham to form a lethal, nickel rush package.

Quinn is mixing and matching fronts, 4-2 looks, 5-1 looks and 5-2 lines, to create confusion in opposing blocking schemes. The kids are doing the rest.

Here are three consecutive 3rd down stops from Sunday’s win against Carolina, that show how scheme and speed combined to blow up a close game and make Quinn look smart.

Blitz One: Who's Coming, and From Where?

The situation: 3rd quarter, 3rd and 7. The Panthers had opened the contest rolling through the Cowboys’ coverages and had converted four of their first five third-down situations. On their second touchdown drive, Carolina had converted 3rd-and-12 and 3rd-and-11 situations.

Quinn needed to change the calculus and he did on the last two drives of the half. He blitzed on 3rd downs and had sacked Sam Darnold once and forced an errant pass on the other. Here, Quinn is trying to open the new half with his third-consecutive stop.

He goes to a 4-2 front with four linemen set wide, in the B and C gaps, and the ILB Parsons and safety Jayron Kearse sitting in the A gaps to either side of the Panthers’ center:

The game is with that center. On the right, Golston is going to charge at the right guard and Basham is going to engage the right tackle. Parsons and Kearse are both going to rush to the center’s left, with Kearse crossing the center’s face and rushing the pocket behind his LB escort:

Both rushers get past the center cleanly, but Carolina can handle this. They’ve kept a running back in to handle Parsons but you’ll notice the center looks to his right initially, thinking he needs to help his guard block Golston. That moment’s hesitation lets Kearse get even and edge on him:

He’s only able to try punching Kearse wide of his quarterback but Kearse has too much momentum and ends the play in Darnold’s lap:

Kearse arrives an instant too late to register a sack, but he’s prevented Darnold from stepping into this throw. His arm pass is wide of its target and Quinn has foiled a third consecutive Panthers drive.

Blitz Two: Different Look, Same Concept

The Panthers face another third down situation on their subsequent drive. Here, Quinn again goes with the same four-man line (Basham, Golston, Odighizuwa and Gregory left to right) but here has Parsons in a two point stance over the center. It appears the LB will again rush and A gap, but which one?

The game here is again with the two Panthers guards and the center. Basham will rush wide of the right tackle, into the C-gap. Golston will crash the A-gap to the center’s right, trying to lock up Carolina’s right guard. Parsons will crash the A-gap to the center’s left, hoping to split the C and the left guard:

Parsons is so fast off the snap that he splits both Panthers blockers and the left guard has to mug him to prevent a quick sack. Golston has crossed the right guard’s face and has turned his both. There’s a large cavity between the right guard and right tackle, and that’s the lane the stunting Odighizuwa is supposed to attack. He’s to loop behind Golston and take a straight line to Darnold.

He stumbles initially and falls to his knees, but recovers quickly to chase Darnold down:

The rookie tackle slides past Darnold, but gets the quarterback to tuck the ball, letting Golston clean up for the sack.

Two blitzes, two wins, four consecutive third-down stops.

Series Three: Bait and Pick

One series later the Cowboys again have Darnold and his offense in a quick third-and-long. Here Quinn goes to his third different look, a 4-2 with his nickel rush line and two linebackers, Parsons and Leighton Vander Esch in the pivot.

As in the first example, the front lines up wide on the guards and tackles and both linebackers dance pre-snap in the A-gaps:

Dallas has blitzed both times prior from this look, but in this instance they’re baiting a blitz. At the snap both linebackers will drop into zone coverage. The safety Kearse (27) will drop into the deep middle with Trevon Diggs and the other safety responsible for deep thirds in the deeper layer of the zone:

The Panthers have two receivers from their bunch left formation running crossing routes and DJ Moore (2) is breaking open as he crosses midfield. There is the potential for a scoring throw if Darnold gets time to wait Moore out.

He doesn’t it. Randy Gregory and Odighizuwa crash from the left and force an earlier throw. Darnold aims for his second, wider receiving target and a lurking Diggs (7) reads the quarterback’s eyes and closes on the pass:

Three series, three increasing degrees of wins. Quinn leaned on his kid corner, his kid linebacker and his kid linemen and saw that quarter’s series end with an incomplete pass, a sack and an interception in succession.

In a few weeks time the Cowboys should welcome Demarcus Lawrence and Neville Gallimore back to their line rotation. A five-man rush rotation should grow to seven.

This depth would further strengthen parallels between this youthful front and the nine-man rotation the Cowboys used to great effect in their championship days.

Moore and Quinn have gone back to school, in their designs and in their reliance on students fresh from college. That “old school” approach could move the Cowboys back, finally, to the front of the class.

