Blistering Kuchar jumps into Singapore lead after birdie binge

1. MATT KUCHAR'S TEE SHOT AT THE 14TH

2. KUCHAR HOLES A BIRDIE PUTT AT THE 15TH

3. KUCHAR'S TEE SHOT ON THE 17TH

4. JAZZ JANEWATTANANOND HOLES A BIRDIE PUTT ON THE 13TH

5. MIGUEL TABUENA BIRDIES THE 14TH

6. RICHARD LEE SINKS A LONG PUTT FOR A BIRDIE AT THE 17TH, FINISHED THE ROUND TIED FOR FOURTH PLACE

7. JOOHYUNG KIM TEE SHOT AT THE EIGHTH, ENDED WITH A SHARE OF FOURTH PLACE

8. JUSTIN ROSE ALMOST ACES THE 17TH

STORY: Matt Kuchar will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the Singapore Open following his blistering nine-under-par 62 at the Sentosa Golf Club on Saturday (January 18).

The Rio Olympic bronze medallist sank four birdies in his front nine and five in his inner-nine for a three-day total of 17-under-par 196.

Defending champion Jazz Janewattananond carded 67 to share the second place with Philippines' Miguel Tabuena, who posted 66.

Jazz is bidding to be only the second player, after Australian Adam Scott, to defend the title in Singapore but is aware of the challenges ahead.

Former world number one Justin Rose carded 68 to lie sixth at 11-under.

