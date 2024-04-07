Blissfield's Blake Terrill earns Lenawee County Boys Bowler of the Year

BLISSFIELD — Blake Terrill felt the nerves going up against Tecumseh's Owen Williams at the Lenawee County championship meet this season.

The Blissfield junior had faced Williams before to a not-so-great outcome and was down 30 pins after the first match.

"I had lost to Owen by like 100," he said. "I was nervous all day and I knew we could possibly matchup and we did in the final. I could tell my nerves were getting to me, so could my family."

Blissfield's Blake Terrill rolls during the Lenawee County Bowling Championships at 10 Pin in Tecumseh.

Terrill overcame those nerves and beat Williams by 40 in the following game, winning the county title by 10 pins.

"It was a big moment for me personally," Terrill said.

He used the momentum from the win and carried it take a regional title as well and help the Royals make the state meet and into bracket play.

In doing so, he earned Lenawee County Boys Bowler of the Year.

"We got some new assistant coaches and everything felt easier," Terrill said. "We worked together as a team."

Terrill has one more year to obtain another goal. He hasn't been able to make it into match play at the state tournament despite having two regional titles.

"I wasn't too disappointed," he said. "I just wanted to do better than I did last year. Next year the goal is to make it into match play. We're moving forward to next year now."

It's a tough weekend at states when your in the individual and team state finals.

Blissfield did make it into match play, falling in the first round after qualifying third out of 16 teams.

"It was a really long," Terrill said. "Friday we were there at 6 a.m. and it's eight hours of bowling. Plus I didn't sleep well and didn't feel great, which makes me happy about playing better even though I wasn't as good physically this year than I was last year."

The Royals are poised for a great season with the entire squad returning, most of which are going to be seniors.

Terrill himself is going to work on his mental game to work on the in-game nerves.

"I want to work on taking the pressure and translating pressure to physical performance," he said. "At states I was nervous and once I calmed down my nerves went away and I played better. I want to work on the mental things."

All-County Honors

Bowler of the Year: Jr. Blake Terrill, Blissfield

Coach of the Year: Eric Wigner, Tecumseh

First Team

Jr. Blake Terrill, Blissfield

Sr. Kaden Salts, Tecumseh

Sr. Owen Williams, Tecumseh

Jr. Palmer Ziemer, Tecumseh

So. Carter Fournier, Hudson

Second Team

Sr. Xander Finkbeiner, Adrian

Jr. Austin Garcia, Adrian

Sr. Mason Cuolahan, Britton Deerfield

Sr. Lucas Goodman, Clinton

Jr. Konnor Hickman, Madison

Sr. Garris Waynick, Tecumseh

Honorable Mention

Sr. Gage Arnold, Adrian

Jr. Ethan Vergote, Blissfield

Sr. Logan Smith, Britton Deerfield

Jr. Hunter Maran, Britton Deerfield

Sr. Logan Roberts, Clinton

Jr. Mason Harden, Clinton

Sr. Andrew Risinger, Tecumseh

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Lenawee County All-County boys bowling teams, player of the year