Blissfield bounces back in big way against Sand Creek

SAND CREEK — After Blissfield's heartbreaking loss to Whiteford in Week 1 Royals head football coach Ron Estes preached to his team not to let the defeat linger and turn into two losses.

Sand Creek had the unfortunate task of facing a now laser focused Blissfield team in Week 2 where the Royals put forth a dominate performance, winning 63-0 and holding the Aggies to -17 yards of offense.

"I could tell Sunday night for film that they were ready to go," Estes said. "That was 48 hours after a devastating loss. They bounced right back and had a great week and that says everything."

Blissfield's Mason Case (4), Trey Bris-Bois (6) and Blake Iffland (32) celebrate a big play during Thursday's game at Sand Creek.

Despite the Week 1 loss to the Bobcats, the Royals are off to a good start to the season, crushing Sand Creek on the road and coming seconds away from handing non-conference rival Whiteford, which has won 16-straight games and 24 of the last 25 games.

"I think we have a chance to be pretty good," Estes said. "But it's a long season and the LCAA starts. I've said for years it's the best league in the state for Division 6-7 and I feel good going into it now."

The Royals not only started this season strong, but it concluded last season with some momentum.

Blissfield won three-straight games to end the season with a 4-5 record. The Royals missed the playoffs, but the groundwork for a successful 2023 season was laid.

"We started that three-game streak saying, OK, new season," said senior quarterback Jack Deatrick. "We started out with Ida hot, then beat Onsted and Columbia Central."

Blissfield entered the Week 7 game against Ida with a 1-5 record. The Bluestreaks entered 2-4, but played strong against a tough schedule.

The Royals came out with a 28-27 win to end a four-game losing streak.

"That was huge," Deatrick said. "I was balling after the game. It was a tearjerker."

While there are no easy wins in the LCAA, Blissfield has an especially tough test going into Dundee.

Blissfield stands for the National Anthem prior to Thursday's game at Sand Creek.

Blissfield entered last season's matchup with the Vikings coming off a shutout win against the Aggies and lost 14-7.

The Royals haven't forgotten.

"Dundee is the game we get to prove ourselves," Deatrick said. "They are a good team with a lot of good players and we came up short last year."

It'll be the Vikings' first league game in their upgraded stadium with a team that many believe will be in the mix for the LCAA title with a plethora of returners.

"I think some people might be thrown off by the new turf," said senior captain Julius Brown. "We're coming off a win and going in with a lot of energy and confidence to make something happen."

Brown, an offensive and defensive lineman, is one of 14 seniors who are looking to bring the Royals back to the playoffs.

Blissfield has missed out the last two seasons after four-straight years, which included two district titles.

"Hopefully we can get back into a groove and keep this streak rolling," Brown said.

