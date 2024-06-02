The Blinn Buccaneers are JUCO World Series Champions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Alpine Junior College World Series has come to a resounding conclusion as the Blinn Bucs – from Brenham, Texas – have taken home the 2024 NJCAA National Title.

Behind the stellar arm of Pitcher Lucas Davenport, the Bucs kept the Northwest Florida State Raiders at bay holding the tournament’s top-hitting team to just 5 runs in a 12-5 championship win.

Davenport pitched all 9 innings (130 pitch count) allowing just 5 earned runs on 12 hits with 8 strikeouts.

The main thing: Blinn allowed just a single run after the 4th inning.

Davenport takes home Pitcher of the Tournament.

Cade Climie takes home the first-ever Kirby Puckett MVP award. He garnered 15 hits and 5 home runs with a .556 batting average on 27 at bats this week.

Georgia Highlands head coach Dash O’Neil takes home the first-ever Debbie Hamilton “All-In” award in honor of the late Debbie Hamilton – wife of JUCO chairman Jamie Hamilton.

O’Neil and the Chargers also took home the sportsmanship award.

I had the time of my life covering the @JUCOWorldSeries this week



This is a special, special tournament here in Grand Junction



Unique to this place



Every team out here shared the same opinion: they’ll remember their week in Junction for the rest of their lives. — Big Will KREX (@BigWillKREX) June 2, 2024

